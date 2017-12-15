

Kevin Durant, the Kissing Bandit. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Courtside seats to an NBA game carry both a high cost and high risk, what with players tumbling into the stands for loose balls and the like. During Thursday night’s game between the Warriors and Mavericks in Oakland, an errant Dallas pass connected with the face of an unlucky fan.

But Kevin Durant was there to make her boo-boo feel better.

Kevin Durant kisses a woman on the head after she was hit with an errant pass pic.twitter.com/fPwi0JbQmL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 15, 2017

The fan, Peggy Mizono, told the AP that she appreciated Durant and Jordan Bell checking on her. Warriors owner Joe Lacob and athletic trainer Chelsea Lane also brought over ice bags.

“That hurts, I don’t care who you are,” Golden State’s Klay Thompson told the AP. “It doesn’t feel good when a basketball comes at your head.”

Said Warriors Coach Steve Kerr of his players’ TLC, “That’s awesome.”

It’s actually the second time in Durant’s career that he’s planted one on an ailing courtside fan. He did pretty much the same thing while with the Thunder in 2012:

