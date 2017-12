Is it time for Adrian Peterson to hang it up? (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Though it hasn’t officially been announced, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others are reporting that the Arizona Cardinals have placed running back Adrian Peterson on injured reserve because of a neck injury suffered Nov. 26 against the Jaguars. Peterson appeared in four games for the Saints and six for the Cardinals this season, rushing for 529 yards and two scores.

Peterson now has seen his season ended early by injury in consecutive seasons, and one would think that fact — combined with the fact that he turns 33 in March — would mean retirement is on the table. But in a statement to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Peterson said he wants to return “completely healthy for another season in 2018.”

Here is #Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson's statement to me on the end of his season & his future. pic.twitter.com/Pd8f63dNuQ — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 15, 2017

Peterson averaged 3.4 yards per carry this season, a career low in any of his seasons in which he played in more than three games. Take away the two monster games he had with the Cardinals — a 134-yard, two-touchdown effort in his team debut on Oct. 15 and a 159-yard game three weeks later — and Peterson averaged just 2.5 yards per carry.

Peterson ranks 12th on the NFL all-time rushing list with 12,276 yards, just three behind Marshall Faulk and 36 behind Jim Brown. He’s rushed for 99 career touchdowns, which ties him with Barry Sanders. But with David Johnson set to return from injury next season, a starting role in Arizona probably won’t be available, meaning Peterson probably has some hard offseason decisions to make, no matter what he’s saying publicly.

Read more on the NFL:

Regular season games don’t get any better than Patriots-Steelers

Ex-NFL player Larry Johnson grapples with violent urges and memory loss. He thinks it’s CTE.

Brewer: For weeks, the Redskins have regressed. If they can’t stop it, job will be lost.

Bad luck is plaguing Marcus Mariota. Poor play is ruining Jameis Winston.

Lions’ Jim Caldwell won’t reveal his favorite movie. What are you hiding, Jim Caldwell?