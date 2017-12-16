The Thunder’s week of star-studded reunions continued Saturday night, when Carmelo Anthony made his return to Madison Square Garden for his second game against the Knicks. Although the Thunder won the first meeting in Oklahoma City, Anthony’s Gotham homecoming was far less pleasant, as he made just 5 of 18 shots and finished with 12 points in a 111-96 loss to his former team. Anthony was scoreless in the second half.

Anthony was traded to Oklahoma City in September.

[Shaq vs. Kobe. LeBron vs. Cleveland. How ‘reunion games’ became an NBA staple.]

Anthony scored 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting in the first meeting, a 21-point Thunder victory. That, combined with a raft of ups and downs during his time as a Knick, undoubtedly contributed to a mixed reaction from the MSG faithful when he was introduced before Saturday night’s game along with a loving video tribute courtesy of the Knicks.

Anthony admitted before the game that he knew it would be an emotional night, telling ESPN’s Royce Young, “It was great times, it was bad times, but regardless, I always stuck with it, I always remained professional, I always came and did my job whether people liked me or not, so hopefully they recognize that.”

As for the game itself, Anthony got off to a good start by burying a three-pointer for the Thunder’s first points of the night.

.@carmeloanthony took no time to settle in at MSG in his first game back! pic.twitter.com/fHT6t4Bfjf — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 17, 2017

Oklahoma City was on the second night of a back-to-back after a triple-overtime slugfest victory over the 76ers in Philadelphia on Friday night. The Knicks, who entered the night one game better than the now-below .500 Thunder (14-15), were missing leading scorer Kristaps Porzingis, who is nursing a knee injury. Michael Beasley scored a game-high 30 points to lead New York.

