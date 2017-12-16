Dave Brubaker, the director of Canada’s national women’s gymnastics team, was charged Friday with multiple sexual offenses by police in Sarnia, Ontario, the Associated Press reports. Brubaker, who coached the Canadian national team at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, was charged with one count of invitation to sexual touching, three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual exploitation and three counts of sexual assault.

“Our first priority within Gymnastics Canada is always the safety of our athletes,” Richard Crepin, chair of Gymnastics Canada’s board of directors, said in a statement. “Sport should be a safe place for everyone, and we’re working hard to ensure that we have the policies and procedures, as well as the education and resources in place, to ensure the safety of all of our participants.”

Gymnastics Canada placed Brubaker on administrative leave. He was released on bail ahead of his next court hearing in February. Police declined to discuss any of the details in the case, citing a publication ban.

According to the London Free Press, Brubaker and his wife have coached for more than 30 years at the Bluewater Gymnastics Club in Sarnia, which is about an hour northeast of Detroit.

It’s the second time this month that a Canadian gymnastics coach has been accused of sexual abuse. Three former students of Edmonton gymnastics coach Michel Arsenault accused him of sexually abusing them while they were minors in the 1980s and 1990s. Gymnastics Canada suspended Arsenault on Dec. 7.

Last month, former USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to seven sexual assaults in Michigan. He has been accused of sexual assault by more than 130 women, including former Olympic medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas.

