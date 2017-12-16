

Dustin Fowler has sued the White Sox and the state of Illinois over an injury suffered at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

Dustin Fowler’s promising MLB career was derailed after just one inning June 29. Called up to the New York Yankees from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre just hours earlier, Fowler suffered an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee while trying to make a catch in right field during the first inning of a game at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox. His debut season was over.

On Friday, Fowler filed a lawsuit against the White Sox and the Illinois state agency that manages the ballpark, alleging that both were negligent in not securing the un-padded electrical box he collided with along the right field line.

(WARNING: The video below isn’t all that graphic, but it might be too much if you’re overly squeamish about such things.)

In the first inning of his first #MLB game, #Yankees OF Dustin Fowler suffered a serious leg injury pic.twitter.com/8Z9Q9BBGkq — FanSided (@FanSided) June 30, 2017

The Chicago Sun-Times has more on Fowler’s lawsuit:

The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, claims the White Sox and the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority acted negligently by not securing the metal box or taking precautions to prevent players from colliding with it. In addition, the suit alleges the White Sox and Sports Facilities Authority failed to adequately inspect the right field wall and the box. The box was installed at knee-level “in a manner so as to create a hidden and undetectable hazard” to Fowler and other ballplayers, the suit alleges. By failing to properly pad, guard or cover the exposed box, the defendants showed “an utter indifference to or conscious disregard” for Fowler’s safety.

Neither the team nor the state agency would comment on Fowler’s assertions. He claims to have suffered “severe and permanent” internal and external injuries along with mental pain and anguish, and says he had to spend “large sums of money” on his medical care.

Fowler was seen as one of the Yankees’ top prospects, hitting .293 with 13 home runs at 43 RBI at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and earning an International League all-star bid. But about a month after he suffered the injury, the Yankees traded him to the A’s in the deal that netted them pitcher Sonny Gray.

