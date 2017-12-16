

Jack Nicklaus isn’t a fan of televised golf. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus is 77 years old. He’s been playing golf since the age of 10. One has to assume that, at this stage of his life, he’s seen all the golf he has needed to see.

One would assume correctly.

Nicklaus was asked by reporters Friday if he was excited about Tiger Woods’s return from various back problems. And while he seems happy that Woods is back at it, that doesn’t mean he particularly wants to watch him — or anyone else — play golf on TV.

“Do I wish him well? Yeah, but I’m not interested in watching him,” Nicklaus said Friday in Orlando, where he’s playing in the PNC Father/Son Challenge with his grandson. “I have watched him play golf for 20-something years, so why would I want to watch more. I really don’t want to watch anyone play golf.

“The television set is always on back home but even when the golf is on TV I would not sit down and watch it,” Nicklaus continued.

Nicklaus did say that he liked what he saw from Woods at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month.

“But then in the short bit of the coverage from the Bahamas I watched, Tiger seemed to hit the ball okay over there. He seemed to enjoy it and he seemed to be hitting the ball freely, so all I can do is wish him well. “I didn’t see enough of his swing to compare it to this time last year but in walking by the television at our home I probably only saw about one or two shots and that’s all I saw. “So, the swing I saw in that short time looked good but then it looked like the swing of someone who did not want to hurt his back.”

Nicklaus isn’t alone, as golf’s TV ratings have slumped. The final round of the Masters had its lowest TV ratings in 13 years, the final round of this year’s PGA Championship drew its second-lowest TV rating of the past 20 years and the final round of the U.S. Open drew its second-lowest rating ever.

Read more from The Post:

Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife is charged with murder over his 2010 slaying

Paul George’s return to Indiana overshadowed a better NBA story

Charles Barkley blasts LaVar Ball for ‘exploiting his kids’

Convinced he’s living with CTE, ex-NFL player Larry Johnson battles self-destructive impulses

Amid sexual assault scandal, USA Gymnastics loses major corporate sponsors