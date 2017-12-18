

Cole Hamels donated his 32,000-square foot mansion to Camp Barnabas, which already has two locations in southwest Missouri . (Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

In August, Cole Hamels put a mansion he’d had been building in southwest Missouri on the market, at an asking price of almost $10 million. However, the Texas Rangers pitcher recently announced that he gave away the property, which includes over 100 acres of land and 1,700 feet of shoreline along a lake, to a charity that helps children with special needs and chronic illnesses.

Camp Barnabas has two locations in the Missouri Ozarks, one of which is at Table Rock Lake, where Hamels’s former property is located. Now the organization, which says its goal is to “meet the needs of people with disabilities so they can have an incredible camp experience and learn more about Christ,” has much more space in which to do so.

“There are tons of amazing charities in southwest Missouri. Out of all of these, Barnabas really pulled on our heartstrings,” Hamels, who turns 34 later this month, said in a statement. “Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

“This is so much more than a beautiful property,” a Camp Barnabas official said. “This incredible gift allows us to further our ministry and truly change thousands of lives for years to come.”

The 32,000-square foot home includes 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, six half-baths, a second kitchen, exercise room, wine cellar, elevator and three-car garage (per NBC DFW). Its interior was reportedly not completely finished, with Hamels having begun construction in 2012, then deciding to live full-time in Texas after being traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Rangers in 2015.

Cole Hamels and his wife are giving their 32,000-square-foot mansion away for a great cause pic.twitter.com/obpJTeT64E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 19, 2017

Aerial views of the mansion and land Cole Hamels is donating to a camp for kids with special needs https://t.co/oT7YDOVMrM pic.twitter.com/EsHuWtfzJV — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) December 19, 2017

Hamels’s donation came just after a gift to Camp Barnabas from golfer Jordan Spieth, which was described (via the Springfield News-Leader) as allowing 100 children to spend a week at the camp. A Barnabas official said Spieth’s donation was “life-changing,” adding that it would also help “the parents who champion for their kids tirelessly throughout the year, but for one single week they get a chance to just breathe.”

A four-time all-star and the MVP of the 2008 World Series, Hamels is looking to rebound next year after a 2017 season in which he posted his highest ERA (4.20) since 2009. In 12 MLB seasons, he has a 147-102 record, with a 3.37 career ERA and 2,227 strikeouts to 645 walks.

