The injury, initially, seemed little different from any garden-variety injury suffered by an NFL player in the course of the game. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown limped off the field and was listed as questionable to return.

What happened next was anything but ordinary. Not long after he was hurt early in the second quarter of the loss to the New England Patriots, Brown was whisked away, taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a partially torn calf muscle, according to multiple outlets. For a Steelers team still reeling from the injury to linebacker Ryan Shazier, it was easy to think the worst. But Brown will not require surgery and reportedly will be ready for the playoffs.

“Even in adversity I can’t help but feel blessed,” Brown tweeted Monday. “Thanks to everyone who reached out. This is a minor setback for me, but not this team. The goal is still the same and I’m confident that we can and will achieve it. We may not have won the game yesterday, but this TEAM made a statement.”

Brown is in the midst of a season that finds him in the conversation for the NFL MVP award, a rarity for a wide receiver, and was helped off the field as fans chanted “M-V-P!” after he and Duron Harmon and Eric Rowe tangled and fell while Brown was trying to catch a pass in the end zone. He was taken into the locker room for an examination and, by halftime, was on his way to a hospital.

“It changes. A.B. is significant,” Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters, “but I thought the guys did a nice job of adjusting and making plays largely. You lose somebody like AB and there’s an adjustment.”

Brown had only two receptions for 24 yards, but leads the NFL in catches with 101 and receiving yards with 1,533. With Brown out, rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers will assume Brown’s duties. On Sunday night, Rogers was Ben Roethlisberger’s intended target on the last play of Pittsburgh’s final drive, when Roethlisberger was intercepted in the Steelers’ loss.

Brown hasn’t missed a regular-season game in more than five years.

