Exhibit A in the case for sitting Aaron Rodgers if the Packers are out of playoff contention. (Mike McCarn/AP)

Another week, another decision. Somehow, it isn’t getting much easier to decide whether to risk the health of Aaron Rodgers against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night.

This time, the answer is likely to depend more on the Green Bay Packers’ playoff chances. A week ago, the Packers were in a “run the table and hope for help” playoff situation as they contemplated whether to medically clear Rodgers for the first time since he underwent surgery Oct. 19 for a broken collarbone. The decision now hinges in part on what happens Monday night, when an Atlanta Falcons victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would eliminate the Packers from the NFC playoff picture.

It is of no small consequence that the Packers’ opponent is the Vikings, the team that was responsible for sending Rodgers off to surgery. Spite and revenge are no reasons to risk the health of the two-time NFL MVP, no matter how badly he may want to play. Rodgers’s body of work Sunday against the Panthers isn’t conclusive evidence that he’s ready to face the Vikings, who have the NFL’s No. 2 defense. He showed flashes of returning to form in the loss Sunday to Carolina, but he also showed a lot of rust. He took hits, but there were way too many of them. He was blitzed 31 times, the most ever in a game in his career, according to ESPN. He wasn’t reluctant to run, taking off six times and gaining 43 yards, but every tackle was worrisome. Overall, he completed 26 of 45 passes for 290 yards, but many of his passes fell short of the mark. The result? His first three-interception game since 2009 — as well as a three-touchdown performance. It matters little that the Packers were in the game until nearly the end, when a Geronimo Allison fumble doomed them.

Against a defense ranked fifth in the league, he showed signs of rust and an inability to find a rhythm. It’s to be expected. But should he play Saturday or sit? The Vikings have wrapped up the NFC North but hope they’ll end up with the conference’s top seed, trailing Philadelphia by one game. On an individual level, linebacker Anthony Barr, whose tackle broke Rodgers’s collarbone, isn’t likely to take it easy on the quarterback, not after the two differed on what followed that hit. Rodgers claimed that he cursed at Barr because he had given him the finger and “the suck-it sign.” Barr disagrees and talked last week about the hate mail he has received. Emotions will be high, something else to take into consideration — as if there weren’t enough already.

Just as there was great mystery last week as doctors, executives, agents, coaches and Rodgers mulled his return with a collarbone that is not fully healed eight weeks after two plates and 13 screws were installed, there is mystery and debate over whether he should miss the final two games of the regular season; he hasn’t missed a finale since 2011, when the Packers were 14-1 and had already secured the top seed in the NFC. Rodgers wasn’t saying much Sunday but admitted to being “a little sore” and said he would wait to see how he feels Monday.

But he added, “I’m a competitor. Until they tell me otherwise, I’m expecting to play.”

They should tell him otherwise.

