

This would be the greatest NFL owner ever. (David Richard / Associated Press)

There’s a new entry in the Carolina Panthers sweepstakes, which opened unexpectedly Sunday night when Jerry Richardson announced that he was putting the team up for sale in the wake of troubling allegations concerning his workplace conduct.

Joining Diddy (and Colin Kaepernick and Stephen Curry and a host of others) in expressing interest in becoming an NFL owner is Joe Thomas, the Cleveland Browns offensive tackle. He threw his helmet into the ring Monday night, tweeting that if he got “1 million retweets” he’d buy the team.

1 million retweets and I’ll buy the @Panthers — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 19, 2017

What kind of owner would Thomas, whose ridiculous, remarkable consecutive snaps streak was ended by a torn left triceps at 10,363 in October, be? The best kind. The out-of-the-box kind so desperately needed in the NFL. Thomas, who played through torn knee ligaments several times, turned 33 earlier this month and has mulled retirement, which would free him to consider his next life gig. Admittedly, this would be “a highly levered [leveraged] deal, but my return should be [okay emoji].”

Among his plans for the team:

1) We would not sign a punter, for there would be no use when we go for it on every 4th down. 2) We would not sign a kicker, for there would be no use when we go for it on every 4th dn. 3) We immediately rename the team the Carolina Mission BBQs I’m going to go the @packers route and sell “shares” of the team for $200 each to anyone who wants to join my ownership group. 12.5mm shares available! Hurry, there’s not many left!

Okay … so Richardson probably wants straight cash homey or bitcoin or something and not RTs in exchange for the team. There remain some kinks to be worked out. But that isn’t stopping Thomas, who promises “great +1″ halftimes.

Mine will be great +1 https://t.co/tnT6LbSGlk — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 19, 2017

Stadium food would be … different.

A great point, there will not be hot dogs or hamburgers served @panthers games when I own the team. We will only serve brats, and the only condiments allowed will be; ketchup, spicy brown mustard, diced onions, and sauerkraut. And then I’d include the beer and food cost in the price of the ticket…buy a ticket, get to drink and eat for free. Like the @MadisonMallards.

Okay, that might not be the greatest idea, but he’s just spitballing here.

Read more from The Post:

Week 15 NFL power rankings: A big win in Pittsburgh puts the Patriots back on top

Redskins’ Su’a Cravens accuses Loudoun police of racial profiling after November traffic stop

Dez Bryant says Ezekiel Elliott is “licking his chops” over his return this week