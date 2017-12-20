

Imagine this scene, but it’s in a cage and Floyd Mayweather is getting repeatedly kicked in the shins. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, UFC star Conor McGregor seemed to throw water on the prospect that he would be willing to step into a boxing ring again. “MMA next,” he said when a TMZ reporter asked him about his next bout, perhaps against Manny Pacquiao.

In August, McGregor lost his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather via a 10th-round TKO, a result that hardly was a surprise but proved to be hugely lucrative for everyone involved, considering the 6.5 million worldwide pay-per-view buys. And now, perhaps sensing that the public’s appetite for such cross-sport combat is yet to be sated, UFC President Dana White is on record saying that Mayweather may want to give it another go … only this time, in the mixed martial arts Octagon.

“We’re talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal,” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “It’s real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren’t real? He usually tips his hand when he’s in the media and then that s— ends up happening.

“We’re interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor f—ing happened. Anything is possible.”

Mayweather seemed at least a little bit interested in the prospect earlier this month, mainly because of the “hugely lucrative” aspect of it all.

“They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back,” he said in a live social media stream. “I can come right back. If I wanted to, I can come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon.”

One has to think Mayweather would be at a decided disadvantage in any mixed martial arts environment, considering that he has been a boxer and nothing else for nearly his entire life. McGregor, for comparison’s sake, had at least some training as a boxer, having begun his combat-sport career in an Irish boxing gym at the age of 12 and continuing on as one of MMA’s best strikers.

Mayweather, who is 40 and ostensibly retired, doesn’t seem to care about any of that, mainly because he likes money.

“I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars,” he said. “Remember, I’m Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.”

