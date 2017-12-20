

If you’re in the Dallas area and someone tries to sell you a used toilet from the back of a van or on Craigslist, please call the police. The commode probably belongs to former Mavericks big man Charlie Villanueva, who tweeted out a photo of the crime scene Tuesday night.

We’ve blacked out the offending profanity Villanueva used in his tweet but, given the nature of the crime, you can probably guess what it is.



(@CVBelieve on Twitter)

Villanueva said some other things were taken as well and expressed his displeasure that Dallas police were taking so long to respond (to be fair, the department has experienced a “perfect storm” of manpower issues).

Appliances all gone, like are you serious? This is mind blowing @DallasPD — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I’m still tripping, who steals a toilet? Like why a toilet, 1 toilet @DallasPD still not at my house — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I called @DallasPD at 6:50pm it’s 10:41pm and no response from them, called 4 times already #findmytoliet — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I’m still in shock of the things they stole ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ but the one that stand out the most is a toilet…… Bro a toilet, can’t get my mind off that. A toilet….. Wow — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

As of this writing, Villanueva’s toilet has not been found, though it did find the time to start a Twitter feed.

Charlie are u looking for me ??? — stolen toilet (@stolen_toilet) December 20, 2017

Villanueva last played in the NBA for the Mavericks during the 2015-16 season.

Toilet thefts do not appear to be especially prevalent crimes in this country. There was a brief spike in 2012, according to a Huffington Post story from the time that reported on thefts of restaurant toilets in Washington state and South Dakota. Police surmised that the thieves’ No. 1 goal was to resell the parts.

