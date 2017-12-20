

Tom Brady’s partner and mentor is in the spotlight again. (Don Wright/Associated Press)

The extraordinary privileges extended to Alex Guerrero in his role as Tom Brady’s friend, mentor, trainer, business partner and the man the quarterback credits with his top-level play at age 40, have been rescinded by New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, according to the Boston Globe, amid reports that his presence became an issue and that his removal has “created some friction.”

Guerrero, who has partnered with Brady on his TB12 lifestyle and fitness program, has treated Brady and teammates at the TB12 Center, which is just outside Gillette Stadium and has kept an office near the locker room, treating players with alternative methods. Guerrero also was allowed to accompany the team on charter flights to road games, have sideline access during games and treat players not named Brady in his stadium office. All of those privileges have been revoked by Belichick, who has always stressed that Guerrero is employed by TB12.

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said in a WEEI interview that “there’s some sort of issue between Belichick and Guerrero. I’ve heard whispers about that sort of thing, as well. There’s some sort of issue,” Schefter said. “I truly do not know the extent of it. I don’t know how long it has been brewing or the history of it. Clearly, there’s something there, but I don’t know what to make of it. . . . I just know that the Guerrero thing has been an issue at some point this season. It has come up. It is not the first time it has been brought to my attention.”

On Tuesday, the Globe reported that Belichick’s decision to curtail Guerrero’s activities has caused “some friction,” although Belichick would not speak to the issue and it is not clear whether this is the usual tension between team trainers and strength staffs and players’ personal therapists or something that could cut into the 18-year Belichick-Brady bond. Belichick’s stance has always been to point out that Guerrero is not on staff and works at TB12. Brady had little to say Monday, either.

“I don’t have any comment on that, other than to say Alex has been a huge part of what I do and I’m so fortunate to have him not only as a friend, but with everything we’ve been able to do together,” Brady said on WEEI. “It takes a lot of people for an NFL player to achieve. Your career and teammates and coaches and family and support and friends, and Alex has been a huge, huge reason why I’m still playing.”

Brady offered no comment when asked why Guerrero is no longer on road trips, but noted that the TB12 method, which touts itself as a “holistic approach to achieving and sustaining peak performance,” has helped often-injured tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“Gronk has learned a lot,” Brady said. “Every player, as you go over the course of your career — it evolves. Your training evolves and what works for you evolves. Gronk’s done a great job this year in preparation for the season, and over the course of the season he’s kept his routine up to really help him feel as good as he does. I’ve learned a lot over the years. I know what works and doesn’t work. I’ve been in sports for 25 years. I think I have a pretty good understanding of what you need to do in order to stay healthy. That’s why I feel so strongly about it. That’s why we wrote a book. Hopefully it helps a lot of people, and I do think it’s helped a lot of people, which is very fulfilling in and of itself.”

Bill Belichick did NOT like this strange question about his relationship with Tom Brady & Alex Guerrero. pic.twitter.com/3pLZ8X3Iak — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) December 20, 2017

Last summer, the Boston Globe reported that nearly every Patriots player had gone to the TB12 Center for massages and stretching exercises with Guerrero.

Guerrero has been a controversial partner for Brady. In 2015, the Globe reported that the team’s medical and training staff had complained that his methods clashed with theirs and Guerrero admitted to the New York Times magazine that year that “everyone thinks I’m a kook and a charlatan.” Before joining Brady, Guerrero faced sanctions by federal regulators for falsely presenting himself as a medical doctor and deceptively promoting nutritional supplements, according to government records obtained by the Globe. Among his products that was endorsed by Brady was a “drink that protects your brain from the consequences of sports-related traumatic brain injury.” He later stopped selling it.

Brady believes that TB12, which includes a best-selling book, a $200 cookbook, emphasis on pliability exercises, supplements and a special diet, is responsible for keeping him playing at an elite level at an age when most quarterbacks are retired. Among the claims in Brady’s book is that proper hydration is a substitute for sunscreen.

“When I was growing up, and playing outside in the sun, I got sunburned a lot. I was a fair-skinned Irish boy, after all,” he writes in “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.” “These days, even if I get an adequate amount of sun, I won’t get a sunburn, which I credit to the amount of water I drink. I always hydrate afterward, too, to keep my skin from peeling. When I once told that to my sister, she said, ‘You mean I don’t have to use all those moisturizers and facial products to keep my skin looking good? I should just drink as much water as you do? I think you should market your TB12 Electrolytes as a beauty product.’ I just laughed.”

