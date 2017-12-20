Never mind that Wilt Chamberlain outscored him by 99 points in a game. Charlie Hall, a Northwestern walk-on, was undeterred when he scored his first — and only — point Tuesday night.

Hall, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard who got into the Wildcats’ 85-48 victory over Lewis, made the most of his moment, on the court and afterward, when he posed, like Wilt, with his achievement.

I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/dAG9jssF5t — Charlie Hall (@charlie_hall23) December 20, 2017

Here’s the moment he hit the free throw:

First career point alert! @charlie_hall23 sinks a free throw to get in the @NUMensBball scoring column. We have a feeling mom was watching. @OfficialJLD pic.twitter.com/1iEs92gKFE — Northwestern On BTN (@NUOnBTN) December 20, 2017

The son of Northwestern alums Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall, Charlie was pretty stoked when he blocked a shot last week, tweeting a joke that he was “expanding my game.”

Falzon: 1 block. Hall: 1 block. Nearly identical players at this point. pic.twitter.com/EClyWkr3co — Charlie Hall (@charlie_hall23) December 15, 2017

Before his scoring “streak,” Hall was better known for his cheeky interviews with teammates.

“Every time I walk in the locker room pre-practice, he seems to have the guys laughing,” Chris Collins, the Wildcats’ coach, told the Chicago Tribune in January.

“Basketball is a serious sport,” he said, “but being a guy who can alleviate some pressure is something I like to do.”

And his mom, the “Veep” star who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, noticed her son’s big game, tweeting proudly, “My boy.”

“We’re his parents, so you might be talking to the best people or the worst people [to assess his talents],” Louis-Dreyfus told the Tribune. “We think he is outstanding in every regard. We’re his biggest fans.”

A radio/TV/film major, Hall also would like to play basketball professionally. He got his first rebound last season and vowed to “absolutely” keep shooting until he gets his first basket. A free throw is a good place to start.

