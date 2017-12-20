

Lane Kiffin has found the perfect spot for his particular brand of head coaching. (Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

There really wasn’t much question that Florida Atlantic would beat Toledo in Tuesday night’s Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night. The Owls entered as 23-point favorites, the highest spread of this year’s bowl slate. They were playing on their home field.

Instead, the biggest unknown centered on just how entertaining FAU Coach Lane Kiffin and his team would be. The answer: exceedingly so.

Hours after the school announced that Kiffin had signed an ultimately meaningless yet attention-grabbing six-year contract extension — the terms of the extension are expected to remain the same as his current deal, according to the AP — the Owls toyed with Akron in a 50-3 blowout. To wit: FAU went for it on fourth and goal on three separate drives and scored a touchdown on each play. Coaches aren’t supposed to do that. Kiffin did.

Akron Coach Terry Bowden didn’t seem at all mad that his team was made an example. In fact, he seemed a little impressed.

“They came to play, they went for every fourth down right off the bat,” he said, per the Palm Beach Post. “They came to win. You got to give them credit for not taking it for granted.

“I told our players that was a butt kickin’ we won’t forget.”

I mean, here’s what Kiffin did in the first quarter alone on Tuesday night:

Lane Kiffin in the 1st Q: – Yelled at a sideline reporter for not asking a question

– Went for it on 4th & 2 from own 29

– Went for it on 4th & goal from the 4 and scored

– Onside kick

– Called TO so Akron had to run a play before the quarter ended Only getting better from here — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) December 20, 2017

There are probably some highly successful coaches who have never attempted all five of those things in their entire careers. Kiffin checked them all off his list in 15 minutes. And after it was all over, he did this:

We finally got @Lane_Kiffin out of his shell pic.twitter.com/IBLRU4I9C8 — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) December 20, 2017

Kiffin engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in the country this year, leading the 11-3 Owls to eight more wins than they had in 2016 (Fresno State can do one better should it win its bowl game). That type of improvement at a traditional nonpower usually will allow a coach to move up the ladder pretty easily, though Kiffin’s baggage — his NFL flameout with the Raiders, ugly departure from Tennessee after just one year and then his firing on the tarmac at USC — probably means he’ll be sticking with FAU for at least a little while more. He seems fine with it.

“We love it here,” Kiffin said on Paul Finebaum’s ESPN show before Tuesday night’s game. “It’s a unique place and a unique phase of my life to where 10 years ago, probably not. … The grass isn’t always greener, we’ve learned that before. It’s a great place to live in Boca … there’s a lot of reasons why you would stay here.”

One of those reasons being that Kiffin and FAU seem perfect for each other, at least right now. Kiffin gets an out-of-the-way place to hone his Twitter-troll persona at a place where they seem fine with such shenanigans. The low-profile Owls get to win a bunch of games — their 11 victories this year were more than the previous three seasons combined — while their coach garners them a whole mess of attention for mostly harmless stuff that has nothing to do with wins and losses.

At some point, one must assume, Kiffin will go back to a Power 5 team and things will get more serious. But for now Kiffin will remain at Florida Atlantic, which opens next season at national semifinalist Oklahoma. Another year of this is fine by me: