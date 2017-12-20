When Magic Johnson released his 2009 memoir, co-written with Larry Bird and ESPN analyst Jackie MacMullan, he nearly dismissed the possibility of reconciliation with his former friend and longer-time rival, Isiah Thomas.

Johnson and Thomas joked and fought their way through the 1988 NBA Finals, which Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers won in seven games. They famously exchanged a peck on the cheek before the start of Game 1. By the end of the 1989 Finals, which Thomas’s Detroit Pistons swept, they were friends no more. When Thomas was on the outside looking in at a roster spot on the “Dream Team” in the 1992 Olympics, Johnson admitted he lobbied to keep the all-star guard off the squad.

He claimed Thomas had spread rumors about his sexuality after his pre-Olympics HIV diagnosis. Thomas denied the accusation, but the two Hall of Famers remained at odds for years.

No longer.

In an NBA TV segment on Tuesday, Johnson offered an apology, and Thomas tearfully accepted.

“Let me apologize to you. If I hurt you. That we haven’t been together.”#PlayersOnlyMonthly pic.twitter.com/nDpfDfZek8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 20, 2017

“Let me apologize to you,” Johnson said, voice cracking, “if I hurt you, that we haven’t been together and God is good to bring us back together.”

Thomas sat across from him, the Larry O’Brien Trophy between them on the floor, and wept. He stood and embraced Johnson and cried into his shoulder. Johnson planted a kiss on the side of his head.

“I know, man,” Johnson said. “It hurt me, too. Come here, man. It’s crazy, it’s one of those things we had to go through, but we’re through it, brother.”

Johnson said his family had told him for years to reconcile with Thomas, but he refused.

It is unclear what led to the pair reuniting. Johnson references several phone calls at one point in the video clip of his apology, but does not elaborate.

“When everybody called, I said, ‘No question, we’re going to do this,’ ” Johnson said. “And just to sit across from you and relive those moments of fun, excellence, working hard, dreaming big — ’cause we were dreaming of moments before we were even — who sits up at 19, 20, 21 dreaming of stuff we wanted to do and now here we are doing it.”

Read more on the NBA:

Former NBA player’s No. 1 goal right now is the return of his stolen toilet

Turkey wants to imprison Knicks’ Enes Kanter for more than four years over presidential insults

Stephen Curry’s injury will be a lump of coal for NBA fans on Christmas Day

The Lakers still are trying to move beyond the ‘darkness of the Kobe era’

LeBron James, increasingly wielding his influence, makes a statement for equality in D.C.

NBA to start youth tournament with hopes of becoming basketball’s Little League World Series