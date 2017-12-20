

Stephen Curry will remain on the shelf on Christmas Day. (Mark D. Smith/USA Today Sports)

The marquee game of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate will be without one of its biggest stars, as Golden State guard Stephen Curry will miss the Warriors’ NBA Finals rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a sprained ankle that has kept him out of action since Dec. 4.

The Warriors announced Tuesday that team doctors had reevaluated Curry’s ankle, finding that it was healing but not fast enough to play on Monday. They will reevaluate it again next week. Curry will begin “modified on-court workouts” in the next couple of days, the team said.

Curry rolled his ankle against the Pelicans on Dec. 4. Golden State hasn’t missed a beat, winning five straight without the two-time NBA MVP and nine straight overall after Monday night’s overtime win in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

The Warriors and Cavs have met in the last three NBA Finals and in two consecutive seasons on Christmas Day, with the home team winning each game.

