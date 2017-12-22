If you thought Kyrie Irving’s flat-Earth theory was one of the year’s weirder takes, wait till you hear what he has to say about Christmas.
Kyrie Irving: "The hoopla on Christmas, I don't really get into that. I don't really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday."
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 22, 2017
Irving made his comments after the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks on Thursday night, so maybe he wasn’t exactly feeling the holiday spirit. And, to be fair, he did say he looked forward to opening presents after Boston’s game against the Wizards on Christmas evening.
Kyrie, do you consider Christmas a holiday? #Celtics: https://t.co/EAyD36ehfF via @YouTube
— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 22, 2017
It’s not like Irving doesn’t have fond memories of Christmas. Last year, his turnaround jumper with 3.4 seconds left gave the Cavaliers a 109-108 victory over the Warriors in the teams’ NBA Finals rematch.
