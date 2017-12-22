

Tom Brady’s trainer isn’t exactly popular with everyone on the Patriots. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

No one is saying we’ve reached the point where Tom Brady and the Patriots are breaking up over Coach Bill Belichick’s treatment of Alex Guerrero, Brady’s training guru. But we are at the point where some on the team are referring to Guerrero as “Yoko,” according to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, and whenever the name of the woman who allegedly had a hand in breaking up the Beatles is invoked, you know there’s at least some measure of disharmony on the table.

To recap, the Boston Globe reported this week that Guerrero has had many of his team privileges revoked by Belichick, a move that “created some friction” among the team. Guerrero has partnered with Brady on his TB12 lifestyle and fitness program and treats the quarterback and some of his teammates at the TB12 Center, which is just outside Gillette Stadium. He also has kept an office near the locker room — treating Patriots players with alternative methods — joined the team on road games and had sideline access during games. Belichick ended most of that. (Guerrero still is allowed to treat Brady in a private room at the Patriots’ facility.)

[‘Friction’ for Patriots as Bill Belichick reduces influence of Tom Brady trainer Alex Guerrero]

The Globe’s report came up during media availability in Foxborough on Friday, with Brady appearing to chafe at questions about Guerrero and his relationship with the team. Per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, Brady responded to a question about Guerrero’s reported sideline and team plane ban by responding, “I don’t really agree with your question, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. How do you know what he said?”

When asked if he believed the Globe story to be untrue, Brady said, “I’m not saying anything. I mean, how do you say that he said anything? You don’t know anything about that.”

Video: Tom Brady gets testy over Alex Guerrero questions https://t.co/kRvLZCZUB7 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 22, 2017

Guerrero’s presence around the team — Bedard says he now treats about 20 Patriots players — has agitated the team’s medical and training staffs, and Bedard says his presence at the team’s facility outside of his private Brady room “is an intentional irritant to Belichick.” Things apparently took a turn early in the season after an unnamed Patriots starter refused to do squats as directed by the team’s strength staff after he had been told not to by Guerrero. That led to a meeting with Belichick.

“Belichick professionally informed Guerrero that the team wanted to keep everyone on the same page for the betterment of the franchise,” Bedard reports. “Guerrero told a different account to many of his clients — one that painted Belichick in a poor light — which further damaged the relationship, perhaps to the point that it can’t be repaired.”

And now some are referring to Brady’s buddy as “Yoko Guerrero.”

Belichick, Brady and team owner Robert Kraft tried to have a meeting to hash things out before the team’s Dec. 11 loss in Miami, Bedard says, but it never happened, and now Boston columnists like Dan Shaughnessy are writing things like this:

We know that Brady and Bill Belichick are not as close as they once were. We know that Brady has to be miffed that his binkie Guerrero was abruptly taken off the team airplane and sideline in the middle of this season. We have a pretty fair sense that Belichick hates it when other Patriots players reject team training methods on the advice of Guerrero. We know that Bob Kraft thinks of Brady as his fifth son and puts loyalty to Tom above everything — even if it perhaps means trading [backup quarterback] Jimmy Garoppolo for a second-round draft pick over the objections of Belichick.

Despite all this drama, the Patriots are still the Patriots — they’ve clinched the AFC East crown for the ninth straight season and are favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champion — and Brady is still Brady: He leads the league with 4,163 passing yards and has tossed 28 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions. But five of those interceptions have come in the four games since things reportedly started to go sour in Foxborough. That simply could be chalked up to a 40-year-old quarterback wearing down as the season drags on. Or it could be a sign of something entirely more disharmonious.

Read more on the NFL:

In survey, Redskins ask fans for their level of confidence in team’s executives

Is this the end of the Seattle Seahawks as we’ve come to know them?

Seahawks fined $100,000 for violating NFL concussion protocol with Russell Wilson

No more notecards to measure first downs, NFL tells officials

The Kirk Cousins market may have changed, but demand has not