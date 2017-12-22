Losing 45-7 to Blake Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday wasn’t enough to dissuade Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney from his opinion of the fourth-year quarterback.

“He trash,” Clowney said after the drubbing when asked if Bortles has improved, per the Houston Chronicle.

Some Jaguars fans quickly found out about that quote and responded in unique fashion . . . by sending trash cans to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

[Trash? Jaguars QB Bortles ‘making guys eat those words’]

Address for delivery: 2 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054-8396. pic.twitter.com/ZwqtpG4hnq — Future Mrs @EvilZorac (@bonnieupright) December 21, 2017

The most wonderful time of the year pic.twitter.com/AuLJgafAqc — Dustin Hegedus (@DRHegedus) December 21, 2017

Done. Just in time for Christmas too. pic.twitter.com/nKKDZ3PPDJ — x-Mark Spencer (@TheDataCage) December 21, 2017

Everyone good trash can needs a good trash bag pic.twitter.com/3CwdYmBtpU — x-Erik (@ThatGuyEdub) December 21, 2017

Jaguars fan Bonnie Upright claimed to have come up with the idea of sending trash cans to the Texans.

“It’s Christmas. It’s the season of giving,” Upright said, per ESPN. “Let’s have a little fun with it. So I did. I was respectful. I didn’t go at [Clowney] personally. Didn’t say anything hateful or mean. I just wished him a merry Christmas from a trash-loving Jaguars fan.”

Clowney would get the last laugh, however, turning the gag into charity by filling the trash cans with gifts and delivering them to Mission of Yahweh, a Houston shelter that supports underprivileged women and children.

Thank you @Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG! It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children at @MissionOfYahweh #turningtrashintotreasure #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/LamHoDSLEk — jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) December 22, 2017

“Thank you @Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG! It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children at @MissionOfYahweh,” Clowney tweeted Friday afternoon, along with a picture of himself in the back of a van filled with gifts.

The Texans tweeted a video of Clowney delivering on his promise.

Clearly, Clowney took the phrase “trash talk” to a whole new level.

