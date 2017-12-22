

UCLA basketball players Cody Riley and Jalen Hill sit on either side of LiAngelo Ball during a news conference last month. (Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS)

The saga of the UCLA basketball players suspended after being arrested in China for shoplifting came to its official end Friday when the school announced that the two banned players not related to LaVar Ball would have their punishments extended for the remainder of the season.

Per the Los Angeles Times, freshmen forwards Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, who were arrested along with LiAngelo Ball on a preseason team trip to China last month and subsequently suspended indefinitely, will not be reinstated. Ball, of course, was pulled from the school by his father and went on to sign a contract with a professional team in Lithuania.

Bruins Coach Steve Alford released a statement Friday announcing the decision.

“Cody and Jalen are a part of our basketball and university families, and we will continue to support them as they serve their suspensions. Since returning from China, they have done everything asked of them and continued to work hard in the classroom and in their own personal workouts. I’ve told our players all along that actions have consequences, and the season-long suspension shows how seriously we take their misconduct. Though they will not suit up for games or travel with the team, I look forward to their return after the Christmas holiday. I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the university moving forward.”

Neither Riley nor Hill will be permitted to travel with the Bruins, who host Kentucky on Saturday, for the remainder of the suspension. Both players will be allowed to participate in team practices and meetings, however, beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

