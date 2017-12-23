

Ezekiel Elliott is back just in time, apparently. (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News)

The Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and the NFC playoff stakes are high for the 8-6 teams. How high? The winner remains alive for a postseason berth, while the loser will be eliminated.

We normally don’t see such win-or-go-home games in the NFL’s penultimate regular season weekend. Usually, that’s reserved for Week 17:

ICYMI: #SEAvsDAL is the first game in 40 years to be played in the next to last week of the season in which the winner remains alive for another week while the loser is eliminated from playoff contention, regardless of other results that week (WAS at STL, 12/10/77). https://t.co/2zxwMBBYF5 — Ivan Urena (@Ivan_Urena1) December 23, 2017

There’s also a slim chance both teams will be eliminated. If the Seattle-Dallas game ends in a tie and the Falcons beat the Saints earlier Sunday, the Cowboys, Seahawks and Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention. The NFC playoff field will be set under such a scenario, with only playoff positioning to be determined in Week 17.

In that 1977 game, the Redskins scored a 26-20 win to remain alive and knock the Cardinals out of the playoff hunt. The teams struggled through bitterly cold conditions — it was 6 degrees with a minus-10 wind chill at kickoff, according to Pro Football Reference — and quarterbacks Billy Kilmer and Jim Hart combined to complete only 21 of 54 passes for 276 yards (and Hart threw three interceptions).

The last time there was an elimination game in the penultimate week of the season: “One of them will not make the playoffs. The loser…says goodbye to postseason play today.”—Pat Summerall with Tom Brookshier at opening of CBS-TV broadcast, WAS at STL, 1977 Week 13. #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/fEpOf08CWg — Ivan Urena (@Ivan_Urena1) December 21, 2017

Washington closed its regular season with a win over the Rams to finish 9-5, but a playoff spot was not to be: The 9-5 Bears earned the NFC’s lone wild-card berth (there were only four playoff teams per conference in 1977) by virtue of having more net points in conference games (48 to Redskins’ four).

