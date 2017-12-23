

We meet again. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It’s Christmas Day, which in the sports world means one thing: a feast of NBA games. Here’s what you can expect from each.

All times Eastern.

76ers at Knicks

Time, TV: Noon, ESPN

Don’t worry, NBA and Sixers fans: Joel Embiid reportedly will suit up for Philadelphia after missing a few games with a back injury. The 76ers fell to 1-7 without Embiid this season after Friday night’s 114-109 loss to the Raptors, a game in which Philadelphia squandered a 22-point third-quarter lead. The Knicks also couldn’t hold a lead in their loss to the Pistons on Friday night. They were up four with 1:48 to play, but Detroit finished the game on a 9-2 run to win by three. New York has played more games on Christmas than any other NBA team, with 51.

Cavaliers at Warriors

Time, TV: 3 p.m., ABC

Cleveland and Golden State have squared off in three straight NBA Finals and now are playing their third straight Christmas game. Stephen Curry almost certainly won’t be on the court for the Warriors as his sprained ankle continues to heal. He was spotted warming up ahead of Friday’s win over the Lakers, but he didn’t play, and Coach Steve Kerr said it’s “99.999 percent” likely he’s out for Christmas. But Draymond Green will be back from a sore right shoulder that has limited his availability this month. On Friday, his first game since Dec. 8, he had 13 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes against the Lakers. The Cavs come into the game rested, having not played since a three-point win over the Bulls on Thursday. They’re 19-2 since Nov. 11. Isaiah Thomas is close to playing in his first game for Cleveland after coming over from Boston in the Kyrie Irving trade — he was in uniform and warmed up with his teammates Thursday — but it won’t be Monday. Doctors have yet to clear him for game action as he recovers from the hip injury he suffered in last season’s playoffs.

Wizards at Celtics

Time, TV: 5:30 p.m., ABC

Our Candace Buckner has you covered with all of your Wizards news right here. The Celtics have slumped of late, with a 4-5 record in the nine games that preceded Saturday night’s home contest against the Bulls. Boston’s biggest issue has been its bench. With Marcus Morris dealing with a left knee injury and Jaylen Brown suffering through an Achilles’ injury that caused him to miss Thursday’s loss to the Knicks, the Celtics are left with four rookies — Semi Ojeleye, Abdel Nader, Daniel Theis and Guerschon Yabusele — and third-year player Terry Rozier in reserve. Entering Saturday night’s game, Boston ranked 23rd in the NBA in bench scoring. Brown’s likely return Monday will send Marcus Smart back to the bench, which should help Brad Stevens’s rotations a bit.

[Things change, but NBA hopes Wizards-Celtics rivalry still brings Christmas magic]

Rockets at Thunder

Time, TV: 8 p.m., ABC

The Rockets’ James Harden enters Monday with back-to-back 51-point outings. Both came in losses, to the Lakers and Clippers, just the second time this season Houston has lost consecutive games. The last player to score at least 50 points in consecutive games was Kobe Bryant in 2007. Oklahoma City’s Carmelo Anthony, Paul George and Russell Westbrook combined for 5,992 points last season, the most of any NBA teammate trio this season, but the Thunder is staying afloat with defense: Entering Saturday night’s game in Utah, it led the NBA in steals per game and opponent turnovers per game and was third behind the Warriors and Celtics in defensive rating.

Timberwolves at Lakers

Time, TV: 10:30 p.m., TNT

Minnesota is playing on Christmas for just the second time after last year’s loss to the Thunder. Only the Hornets, Grizzlies and Raptors have played fewer times on Dec. 25. The Timberwolves were 19-13 entering Saturday’s game in Phoenix, their best record after 32 games since the 2003-04 season (which also was the last time they made the playoffs). But that record was compiled against the league’s eighth-easiest schedule. Entering Saturday night’s game against the Trail Blazers, the Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma had scored at least 25 points in three straight games, the first L.A. rookie to accomplish that since Jerry West 56 years ago. Lonzo Ball, Kuzma’s fellow Lakers rookie, also has picked it up of late after struggling to score early in his first NBA season. He averaged 17.2 points in the five games leading up to Saturday night’s contest.

More on the NBA:

Kyrie Irving says he doesn’t ‘think of Christmas as a holiday’

Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being let out of jail to play in NBA games

The NBA’s ‘Little League World Series’ has youth sports advocates worried

Turkey wants to imprison Knicks’ Enes Kanter for more than four years over presidential insults

Disgraced NBA referee Tim Donaghy arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a hammer

John Wall and NBA stars trust this fashion designer, fitness trainer and video game guru