

Ryan Shazier’s condition is weighing on Steelers fans. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier visited the team’s practice facility in a wheelchair Saturday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Shazier suffered a spinal injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4.

Shazier’s long-term prognosis still is unclear, and there has been little information out of the Steelers besides the fact that they’ve placed him on season-ending injured reserve. His father, Vernon, told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler this week that he has seen “improvement” in his son’s condition — the initial diagnosis was a spinal contusion — but admitted the family remains in a “deep valley.”

“We have seen some improvement that is encouraging,” Vernon Shazier said. “We’re taking it one day at a time. We do not know what tomorrow holds. It’s a [daily] journey we don’t know. But I know God is getting the message.

“We’re praying for healing and keeping our mind and faith strong,” he continued. “We know we’re in a deep valley, but we do not feel alone.”

Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery two days after suffering the injury and is undergoing rehabilitation in a Pittsburgh hospital. He was able to watch the Steelers’ loss to the Patriots on Sunday from a suite at Heinz Field — Fowler said it was his first trip out of the hospital — and was shown waving a Terrible Towel while seated.

“It’s easy to be faithful in a storm, but we’re not talking about a drizzle,” Vernon Shazier said. “We’re talking about a hurricane, a Category 5 [hurricane] — lots of metaphors to describe it.

Read more on the NFL:

Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney uses trash cans from Jaguars fans to spread holiday cheer

Some on the Patriots reportedly have started calling Tom Brady’s trainer ‘Yoko.’ Uh-oh.

Ravens say team’s protests before and during national anthem ‘surely’ have led to no-shows

Fantasy football 2017: NFL Week 16 cheat sheet

Cowboys hope Ezekiel Elliott’s return goes better than Aaron Rodgers’s