James Harrison’s career might be over, but we’ve thought that before. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday announced they are releasing linebacker James Harrison, the team’s all-time leader in sacks with 80½ and a key member of the team’s defense during its Super Bowl seasons of 2005 and 2008.

The move wasn’t all that surprising. Harrison, 39, has appeared in only five games this season and has just one sack and three tackles, which all came in Pittsburgh’s Week 6 win over the Chiefs.

[Ryan Shazier visits Steelers in a wheelchair, but his prognosis still is unknown]

“There was no animosity or bad feelings. It’s just the business of the NFL,” Bill Parise, Harrison’s agent, told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “I believe he still wants to play. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with waivers.”

A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time all-pro who was named the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2008, Harrison announced his retirement in August 2014 but returned less than a month later after the Steelers suffered a number of injuries on defense. He signed a two-year contract extension after the 2014 season and then another two-year extension in March.

The Steelers needed Harrison’s roster spot because they activated tackle Marcus Gilbert, who missed four games while suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Gilbert said he “inadvertently” took the banned substance.

