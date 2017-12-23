

While this photo is from 2016, Jerry Jones was able to again celebrate his grandson’s Texas state football championship Friday night. (Jim Cowsert/Associated Press)

Jerry Jones has never seen his Dallas Cowboys win much in the way of important postseason games at AT&T Stadium — they’ve won two first-round playoff games, but that’s it — but he has been able to celebrate at least one championship at the stadium he built. Now, make it two: On Friday night, his grandson, John Stephen Jones, led Highland Park High School to its second straight Texas Class 5A Division I state championship with a nutty 53-49 win over Manvel.

The younger Jones finished with 564 yards and four touchdowns on 37-of-58 passing, becoming the first player to throw for more than 500 yards in a University Interscholastic League championship game and also setting title-game records for completions and attempts. With his team down 49-39 and three minutes to play, he cut Highland Park’s deficit to three on a one-yard run with 2:06 remaining. Then, after the Scots recovered the onside kick, Jones led them on a nine-play drive that included a fourth-and-15 conversion and concluded with a touchdown pass to Cade Saustad with 34 seconds remaining.

Amazing! John Stephen Jones 16-yard TD pass to Cade Saustad gives Highland Park 53-49 lead over Manvel with 34 seconds left pic.twitter.com/LmkGMEUYT4 — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) December 23, 2017

It was the 61st touchdown pass of the season for Jones, who reportedly has received scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Arkansas (his grandfather’s alma mater) and SMU, and the 22nd touchdown catch for Saustad, who will play lacrosse for Virginia.

Manvel wasn’t done, however. Wide receiver Jalen Preston, one of the nation’s top recruits who’s headed to Texas A&M, nearly scored on the game’s final play but was tackled at the 1-yard line as time ran out.

Here is the highlight on @espn of the final play of the 5A Division I state championship game, as Highland Park stops Manvel's Jalen Preston at the 1-yard line as time expired. #txhsfb @SportsDayHS pic.twitter.com/8N2M42Iae8 — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) December 23, 2017

“We beat some great football teams to get here, and this was probably the best one tonight,” Highland Park Coach Randy Allen, whose team trailed by 10 points on four separate occasions in the second half, told the Dallas Morning News. “John Stephen is a great competitor, and he kept telling everybody on the bench that we’ve just got to keep coming back.”

The stats from both teams were mind-boggling: They combined for 1,286 yards for the game and 72 points in the second half. Manvel quarterback Kason Martin threw for 483 yards, which would have broken the UIL title-game record had Jones not thrown for more. The Mavericks ran just 50 plays compared with the Scots’ 96, but they had three scoring drives that took just one play, another that lasted two and they also scored on a kickoff return. They sacked Jones eight times, which tied the state championship record for all classifications.

Read more from The Post:

As Kentucky basketball’s schedule stiffens, freshmen are again its promise and its unknown

LaVar Ball to start pro league for NBA hopefuls who don’t want to attend college

Charles Barkley blasts LaVar Ball for ‘exploiting his kids’

Oddsmakers gave Wofford a 2.6 percent chance of beating North Carolina. Guess what happened.