

Nick Young is in his first season with the Warriors and his 11th in the NBA. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Nick Young recently revealed that he and Warriors teammate JaVale McGee are recording an album. That news wasn’t exactly music to the ears of Golden State teammate Draymond Green, and in turn that could mean a little more time in the studio for “Swaggy P.”

“I heard Draymond [Green] talking a little trash,” Young said Saturday (via the San Jose Mercury News). “We’ll make a dis track.”

When Young was asked what insults he might have to hurl Green’s way, he said with a smile, “I can’t tell you, man. It’s going to come out probably New Year’s.”

[From June: Tantalizing snippet of 2011 rap song by LeBron James and Kevin Durant is made public]

The ever-playful Young — who was once engaged to pop star Iggy Azalea — was likely joking about recording the track, but then again, perhaps not. It doesn’t seem like going after a decidedly more volatile player in Green, not to mention a much more important one to the Warriors — should there be any question of who might have to be sacrificed in the name of team chemistry — is the greatest idea, but Young hasn’t always been known to employ the greatest judgment.

On the other hand, Young has an infectiously joyous personality that might allow him to record a few lighthearted jabs at Green without major repercussions, and in any event, the latter player got the first dis in.

Green was asked Thursday about the musical project by Young and Green, who were shown in the studio in a photo Young posted to Instagram that day, with the caption, “Album on the way.”

Album on the way A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on Dec 21, 2017 at 4:51pm PST

“Not really interested in hearing it,” Green said of the album (via the Mercury News).

“I don’t want to listen to Nick rap,” Green added. “You got to get a better artist.”

Green had kinder words for McGee, who has released rap songs under the moniker “Pierre” and has experience as a DJ and a creator of beats for other artists. “I actually heard JaVale,” Green said. “I hear him on the plane all the time doing his stuff. He’s very smart and really good with computers. I don’t doubt he can do it. I don’t doubt he can do it at all.”

Green clearly has some doubts about Young, or at least he was happy to say he did. Unfortunately for Warriors haters, this episode is unlikely to spark a civil war in the Golden State locker room, but it would be awfully entertaining to hear Swaggy P take some verbal swings at Dray, who surely would fire back.

More from The Post:

The NBA’s ultimate Christmas wish? Someday surpassing the NFL.

Kyrie Irving says he doesn’t ‘think of Christmas as a holiday’

Delighted Knicks fans chant ‘M-V-P!’ for … Michael Beasley?

Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being let out of jail to play in NBA games