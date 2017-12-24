

Any doubt that Serena Williams would be back in time for the start of the 2018 tennis season was all but erased Sunday morning, when the 23-time Grand Slam champion delivered an early Christmas present for her fans.

Williams will play Dec. 30 in an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi against world No. 7 and defending French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, the tournament announced. Williams and Ostapenko will be the first women to play in the tournament, which started in 2009.

It will be the 36-year-old Williams’s first competitive match since winning the Australian Open in January while roughly eight weeks pregnant. Williams gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1.

For the first time in the history of #MWTC, we’re bringing you two of the world’s best female players! #MWTC10 will see 23-time Grand Slam champion @serenawilliams making her comeback against the 2017 #rolandgarros Champion Jelena Ostapenko, as they play each other on Day 3! pic.twitter.com/S3uWvxkpa5 — MWTC (@MubadalaTennis) December 24, 2017

“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September,” Williams said in a statement. “The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men’s global tennis season, and I am excited and honored to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event. I look forward to seeing the fans in Abu Dhabi at the 10th edition of the championship very soon.”

Williams, ranked No. 22 in the world, has teased a comeback to fans in recent days. On Dec. 11, she posted a photo on Instagram of her wearing gold and white Nike shoes and socks on a tennis court with the caption, “Be excited. Be very excited….”

Be excited. Be very excited…. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:03am PST

In October, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley announced that “Serena will be back.” Williams’s name appears on the entry list for the tournament, which runs Jan. 15-28, 2018.

She hinted at her comeback as early as June, when she told Vanity Fair, “I don’t think my story is over yet.”

