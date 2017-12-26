Jason Garrett’s job isn’t in danger. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

Team owner Jerry Jones may have experienced a frustrating season as he watched his star running back serve a six-game suspension, battled his fellow owners and saw the Dallas Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention with one game left in the regular season, but he says he isn’t going to take it out on Coach Jason Garrett.

“Just so we’re clear about it, I do understand frustration right after you lose a game that has as much meaningfulness as this ballgame, but I get to look at a lot of different things and have been around a lot of head coaches and coordinators,” Jones said in a 105.3 TheFan interview (via the Dallas Morning News). “I feel good about our head coach.”

The Cowboys, despite the return of Elliott from his suspension, lost, 21-12, to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in AT&T Stadium.

“It was there to take,” Jones said of the game. “We should be disappointed. I’m sick. I’m really sick about it.”

Although he noted that the roster is plenty talented, that didn’t mean he was putting the disappointing season on Garrett’s shoulders, saying it’s “not in the best interest of the Cowboys right now to be considering a head coaching change.”

He added that there could be changes to the coaching staff, however, after the Cowboys, who went 13-3 last season, fell to 8-7.

“I know a lot about our coaching staff,” Jones said. “I certainly know a lot about Jason Garrett. Because of that, I can very quickly and candidly say his job is not an issue here at all.”

