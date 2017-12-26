

Jason Garrett’s job isn’t in danger. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

Team owner Jerry Jones may have experienced a frustrating season as he watched his star running back serve a six-game suspension, battled his fellow owners and saw the Dallas Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention with one game left in the regular season, but he says he isn’t going to take it out on Coach Jason Garrett.

“Just so we’re clear about it, I do understand frustration right after you lose a game that has as much meaningfulness as this ballgame, but I get to look at a lot of different things and have been around a lot of head coaches and coordinators,” Jones said in a 105.3 TheFan interview (via the Dallas Morning News). “I feel good about our head coach.”

The Cowboys, despite the return of Elliott from his suspension, lost, 21-12, to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in AT&T Stadium.

“It was there to take,” Jones said of the game. “We should be disappointed. I’m sick. I’m really sick about it.”