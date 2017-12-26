

Bruce Arians won his 48th game as coach of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, tying Ken Whisenhunt for the most victories in franchise history. He’ll have one more chance this season to claim the top spot by himself when the Cardinals finish up the season with a game in Seattle on Sunday afternoon. What happens after that is anyone’s guess right now.

Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly reported Tuesday that Arians, 65, will amicably “part ways” with the Cardinals after Sunday’s game. This would seem to contradict a Christmas Eve report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who has sources telling him that the Cardinals “are more confident than ever” that Arians will return and that “it would not be a surprise” if he came back in 2018. Nevertheless, Rapoport reports that Arizona officials have started sending out feelers to other coaches in case Arians decides to leave, specifically Texans Coach Bill O’Brien.

Later Tuesday, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reported via a source that Arkush’s report is “100 percent not true” and that the decision will be Arians’s alone to make.

Whispers about Arians’s future with the Cardinals have persisted all season both because of his health issues — a prostate cancer survivor, he was hospitalized twice during the 2016 season and also had a cancerous piece of his kidney removed in February — and the team’s general direction. At some point, the team will have to figure out a future without wideout Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer. Fitzgerald is 34 but signed a one-year contract extension in November. Palmer, 37, broke his arm in a Week 7 loss to the Rams and missed the rest of the season.

Arians refused to take the bait after Sunday’s game when asked whether Fitzgerald’s performance against the Giants (nine receptions, 119 yards and a touchdown) was a good way to go out if it was his last home game.

“You’re going to have to ask him. I don’t think into all that ‘last home game’ stuff. But, yes,” he said, per the Arizona Republic. Then, on Tuesday, he neither confirmed nor denied reports of his demise:

Is he done or coming back? In light of report suggesting the coach agreed to part ways with @AZCardinals, Bruce Arians texted me and noted: "Nothing decided." — Jarrett Bell (@JarrettBell) December 26, 2017

