In June, the Arizona Diamondbacks took University of Virginia first baseman Pavin Smith with the seventh overall pick in the MLB amateur draft, signing him to a minor league deal that included a bonus of just more than $5 million. With that type of cash to throw around, one would expect that Smith would be doling out some pretty sweet Christmas gifts this year.

Yep.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

Smith used his signing bonus to pay off the mortgage on his parents’ house in Florida, revealing this to his family on Christmas. Here they are with his letter, after everyone stopped crying.

Smith hit .318 with 27 RBI for Class A Hillsboro after he was drafted.

More from The Post

Two racehorses, both male, ‘fell in love’ and grew inseparable. Until tragedy did it for them.

NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 17: It’s mostly down to the wild cards

‘It was everything I dreamed of’: Texans’ David Quessenberry makes emotional return after battling cancer