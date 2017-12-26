

John Harbaugh hopes everyone in Baltimore’s New Year’s Eve plans include the Ravens game. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Baltimore Ravens have been keenly aware of the no-shows at M&T Bank Stadium this season. Last week, team president Dick Cass called the empty seats “noticeable” in a letter sent to season-ticket holders, suite holders and sponsors and blamed the no-shows in part on the Ravens who took a knee during and before the playing of the national anthem.

Now Coach John Harbaugh is getting into the act. On Tuesday, he took issue with the NFL moving the kickoff time of Sunday’s regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals from 1 p.m. EST to 4:25 p.m. EST.

“I don’t think the NFL did us any favors by moving it back,” Harbaugh said, per ESPN. “But they don’t care about us. So, we just have to care about ourselves. We have to take care of our own business. That goes for our team, for our fans and for our city. Let’s go win the football game.”

Sunday is New Year’s Eve, and Harbaugh’s complaint seems to stem from the fact that moving the game to later in the day could interfere with fans’ long-standing party plans. The Ravens will clinch a wild-card berth with a win.

“I don’t know what their considerations are at the league office, and why they do what they do,” Harbaugh said. “I really don’t care, other than the fact that I hope our fans are okay with it. I hope they’re into it. I hope people get there. The people who have plans, I hope they give their tickets to someone else so they get there. I want the place to be packed and loud.”

The NFL announced Monday that five Week 17 games would be moved from the early-afternoon time slot to the late-afternoon window Sunday so that all the games with playoff implications would be played at the same time.

