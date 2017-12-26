

LaVar Ball, right, hugs his son Lonzo during the NBA draft. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

What kind of Christmas gift does a dutiful — and newly wealthy — son get for a father who aspires to embody the “Big Baller” lifestyle? Why, an ultraexpensive car, of course.

Specifically, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a convertible that sells for upward of $350,000 and reportedly set Lonzo Ball back over $400,000. Well, sure, you don’t show your love for LaVar Ball, as well as his wife Tina, by getting him just the basic version of a Rolls, right?

Lonzo Ball shared his generous gesture on social media early Monday morning, posting video along with the caption, “Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas especially my parents.” The 20-year-old added in a hashtag, “It’s the least I could do.”

Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas especially my parents #ItsTheLeastICouldDo pic.twitter.com/UJCMPXbagD — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) December 26, 2017

“Holler at your boy!” an understandably jubilant LaVar Ball could be heard at the end of the video. “We doin’ it! We doin’ it!”

After being picked No. 2 overall by the Lakers in June’s NBA draft, Lonzo Ball signed a contract that guarantees him almost $14 million over the next two years, with a potential total value of approximately $48 million over the next five (via Hoops Hype). In September, a limited liability company linked to the rookie purchased a $5.2 million mansion in Chino Hills, the Los Angeles suburb where his family has been living for years.

As a highly touted point guard who spent a successful season at UCLA before moving on to the NBA’s most glamorous franchise, Ball could have been making millions more on a contract with one of the major sneaker companies, such as Nike or Adidas, but he is instead serving as the primary endorser of his own family’s nascent operation, Big Baller Brand. His two younger brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, also have signature BBB shoes, but they are set to make far less money next year as basketball players, having both signed with a struggling team in Lithuania.

For his 16th birthday, in August, LaMelo Ball received a Lamborghini from his family, so his oldest brother may have felt the need to up the ante with their parents’ new car. Meanwhile, some of us will reflect on what we got our parents for Christmas and repeat the phrase, “It’s the thought that counts.”

Read more from The Post:

How the NBA went global

Warriors fend off Cavaliers in renewal of NBA’s marquee rivalry

How Christmas could help the NBA threaten the NFL’s reign over American sports

Nick Young says he will record ‘a dis track’ on Warriors teammate Draymond Green