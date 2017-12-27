

The Turnover Chain isn’t going anywhere. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

The Turnover Chain became the flashy emblem of Miami’s return to college football prominence this season, with the Hurricanes breaking it out after each of their 30 takeaways. Only Central Michigan and Wyoming had more, which is why the Turnover Chain perhaps got a little overexposed as the season wore on. Shirts were made, as was this:

It's all about the U! At the @HardRockStadium? Come check out our awesome new #TurnoverChain Roll, sold for a limited time only. @espn @MiamiHurricanes pic.twitter.com/X93HQj6Q3x — Sushi Maki (@gosushimaki) November 18, 2017

Food-based re-creations usually are a sign that the moment has passed, but don’t tell that to Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who came up with the idea that any Miami player who comes up with a turnover should get to wear a 10-karat gold, 36-inch chain. He says the Turnover Chain will be back in 2018 while relating some previously untold Turnover Chain backstory involving a mountain hermit.

“No, I don’t think so,” Diaz said Wednesday, when asked if he was planning to retire the turnover chain. “I think you’ve got one of the best things in college football, so I think … I know our recruits will be disappointed. It may come back in a different version, we don’t know. It’s mysterious. We don’t know what really happens to it. We’ll see what develops next year. … There’s an old white-bearded man that lives up on a mountain that talks to us about the chain midweek. So, we’ll see what he has to say about it.”

The Hurricanes enter Saturday’s Orange Bowl against Wisconsin tied for second in the nation in turnover margin behind Wyoming, so why mess with a good thing?

“I think it definitely should come back, unless we have something crazy, exclusive that nobody would think of,” Miami safety Jaquan Johnson, who wore the Turnover Chain the most this season with six takeaways, told the Sun-Sentinel. “I definitely think the Turnover Chain should come back. It excites everybody. It was definitely a trending topic. It was exciting trying to see other teams trying to emulate it, seeing the shirts made all around the world. I think the Turnover Chain opened eyes and put Miami where we needed to be, back in the spotlight. That’s how we want it to be. It was awesome.”

