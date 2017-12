Seahawks safety Earl Thomas seemed to express some interest in playing for his childhood favorite team after Sunday’s game. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press)

Moments after the Seattle Seahawks’ victory extinguished the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff hopes Sunday, safety Earl Thomas did a kind of crazy thing. He told Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett, “If ya’ll got a chance to get me, come get me.”

Sure enough, it got blown all out of proportion and Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll was left to talk about it.

“I was the first one that said something to him because I had heard it in our locker room, and I said, ‘Do you realize what just happened?'” Carroll said Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle. “He said, ‘No, what are you talking about?’ We were sitting on the bench together. I know it bothers people, but we’re okay. We’ll get through it.”

Thomas confirmed that he’d made the comment after it exploded on Twitter and explained that he wasn’t indulging in some sort of self-tampering. A Texas native who attended the University of Texas, he said was speaking of when and if the Seahawks decide to kick him “to the curb.” Thomas, 28, signed a four-year, $40-million contract extension in 2014 that made him the league’s highest-paid safety at that time.

Earl Thomas runs to greet Jason Garrett, then as he walks into the COWBOYS lockerroom, he says, “If you have a chance to get me, come get me.” pic.twitter.com/N395wVU2Jz — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) December 25, 2017

Thomas’s explanation? “We had a great win. I feel like we played lights-out. Just emotional,” Thomas said per ESPN. “I went to the locker room to talk to [Cowboys wide receiver Dez] Bryant, and I saw Coach Garrett. I’ve always been a Cowboys fan growing up. But the biggest thing when I say ‘come get me’ is, I don’t literally mean like, ‘Come get me now.’ I’m still in the prime of my career. I still want to be here, but when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please — the Cowboys — come get me. That’s the only place I would rather be if I get kicked to the curb. So that’s what I meant by it. People take life too serious. That’s just who I am.”

Although he added that he loves Seattle, he also responded, when asked whether he wished the Cowboys would come for him, “Yeah, that would be a great Christmas present.”

All of which left Carroll trying to clarify things.

“I sat with Earl afterwards and he was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He didn’t think he did anything wrong at all. He didn’t know,” Carroll said. “He was just having fun and he was really excited about the game. He was a little bit [wanting to] rub it in a little bit and have a good time with it, and then he just said something into the future. When you read it, it comes across bad. But if he had another chance, he wouldn’t say that again.

“He was really concerned about our fans. That was his first [thought], ‘Geez, I don’t want to make them think that I don’t love being here’ and all that. So he said what he could say to try to clear it up and all that.”

Read more from The Post:

Giants’ Landon Collins brands Eli Apple a “cancer”

James Harrison signs with Patriots after being cut by Steelers

The Eagles are the NFC’s No. 1 seed, but they look nothing like a Super Bowl team

An NFL owner says ‘we have to fix’ replay as the league struggles with another controversial overruling

Why Kirk Cousins wants to talk with Redskins fans after the season ends

‘It was everything I dreamed of’: Texans’ David Quessenberry makes an emotional return after battling cancer