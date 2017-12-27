

Basketball fans didn’t get to see Steph Curry play on Christmas, but they have been able to see him in public service announcements for My Brother’s Keeper, an initiative aimed at helping boys and young men of color succeed in life. In 30-, 60- and 90-second spots, Curry is joined by former president Barack Obama, who launched the initiative in 2014, as well as Chance the Rapper.

In each spot, Curry is seen at the Warriors’ practice facility, looking at a video on a smartphone and saying, “We’re the ones …” He appears to be repeating words spoken early in the videos by a young man who says, “We’re the ones to inspire our generation, to rise up and stand for the idea of opportunity for everyone.”

The longer spots begin with a message delivered by Obama in 2015, at the launch of the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Alliance. “I want you to know: you matter,” he said. “There’s nothing, not a single thing, that’s more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams.”

In the recent videos, which began rolling out shortly before Christmas, Obama is shown looking at a smartphone and saying, “I am my brother’s keeper.” Chance the Rapper says the same thing to the camera in the 90-second version.

It’s not the first time that Curry and Obama have appeared in a video for My Brother’s Keeper, an organization whose stated goal is to work with “cross-sector partners” to “accelerate impact in targeted communities, mobilize citizens and resources” while encouraging “mentorship, reducing youth violence, and improving life outcomes for boys and young men of color.”

In April 2016, the pair had starring roles in a humorous video called “The Mentorship,” in which Obama is shown helping Curry work on his résumé, beating the Warriors star at Connect Four and, most improbably, working with the two-time NBA MVP on his shooting form. “You don’t need to be an NBA star or the president of the United States to be someone’s hero,” a narrator says in the video.

Curry, along with his wife Ayesha, has also appeared in a 2016 video with then-First Lady Michelle Obama. Over the past few years, the Golden State player and Obama have formed a friendship strengthened by golf outings and after hitting the links with the former president in October, Curry said, “Same personality, same charisma, same vibe about him. There were just maybe two or three less Secret Service members.”

Curry doesn’t hold President Trump in quite the same regard, to judge from some of his comments. In February, after Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank called Trump an “asset,” Curry said, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et.’ ”

In September, Curry announced that he and his Warriors teammates were not interested in making the traditional champions’ visit to the White House, saying that “by acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to.” Trump responded by declaring on Twitter that the “invitation is withdrawn!”

Curry has missed the Warriors’ past nine games with a sprained ankle he suffered early in December. In a statement Tuesday, the team said that Curry “continues to make good progress overall” and that “the goal moving forward will be to build his tolerance by increasing his on-court practice demands and intensity.”

