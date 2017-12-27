

Jay Triano might very well be a genius. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Regulation time had basically run out on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. With just 0.6 of a second left and the score tied at 97, their one hope on an inbounds play from midcourt was basically to throw the ball toward the rim and hope for a miracle.

So they did and it worked.

Tyson Chandler slams it home to win the game for the @Suns!#SunsAt50 pic.twitter.com/8Ee7WqU6u7 — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2017

As he explained afterward, Suns interim coach Jay Triano had been waiting for his chance to draw up that play — called “Rim” — for about 15 years. From his reading of the NBA rule book, he knew that an inbounds pass could not go directly into the basket but also was aware that offensive goaltending could not be called on such an illegal shot. So he had Dragan Bender throw the ball toward the hoop on the inbounds pass and told Tyson Chandler to catch it in the cylinder and dunk it home.

“I was trying to create a play where you could score with like three-tenths of a second or something, and I thought tonight was a good time to do it,” Triano said, per ESPN. “I put it on about two or three days after I took over the job here, and it’s a rule that a lot of people don’t know. You cannot goaltend a ball that isn’t going to count, so I told our guys, ‘Shoot the ball in the basket, and all Tyson has to do is touch it on the way down or grab the rim and have it hit your knuckle on the way in.’ ”

When installing the play in practice, the Suns questioned whether the play was even legal (Bender said he thought it was “crazy”). But Triano assured them that it was, having cleared it with referees at clinics and seminars over the past 15 years.

The officials in Tuesday night’s game still went to the video monitor to review the play, not because they suspected goaltending — again, that didn’t come into play here — but to make sure Chandler actually touched the ball before it went in.

“I told the one official, ‘You know that you can’t goaltend that,’ ” Triano told the Arizona Republic. “He was like, ‘I know, I know.’ I think they were probably looking to see if Tyson touched the ball because it’s a violation if it goes straight in and he doesn’t get a piece of it.”

And now, one has to think “Rim” is going to be installed at practices around the league in the very near future.

“I’ve tried to keep it a secret, and it’s not a secret anymore,” Triano said.

Read more from The Post:

Lonzo Ball gives LaVar Ball $400,000 Rolls-Royce for Christmas

How the NBA went global

Warriors fend off Cavaliers in renewal of NBA’s marquee rivalry

How Christmas could help the NBA threaten the NFL’s reign over American sports

Nick Young says he will record ‘a dis track’ on Warriors teammate Draymond Green