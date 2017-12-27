{_json_={"game":{"gameId":"a670dcc6-607c-4eae-9efe-3b4676d57f6d","tags":[],"title":"NFL Player Cards: Steelers","createdTimestamp":1504892951901,"lastUpdatedTimestamp":1514276397223,"archive":false,"allowMoreThanOnce":false,"questionIds":["4b651969-7db7-44cb-afc9-7711acec9b94","a6144482-9a91-4ddd-9462-1b59f7d981e6","4f8dff66-5174-4904-ad12-f11444c6f2e5","46894e9e-1272-4578-b8e5-7e06451e77c1","496bf2e6-9a5f-4bd4-9bd2-83254baf9415","e098e7e9-d8e1-488b-a16c-c1042eab06f6","418ca81a-a9d4-4d4e-9f64-d1bfa5c83d40","6a01927a-1a61-49ec-99c7-41ee4bc96c5f","b5510a0a-c110-438c-aa48-4a7bb2ad9571","5a16ef6d-5ca9-42ce-ba5c-d1b13e5b6cde","f16e5f14-a495-4130-b4f8-1daead059655","5648520a-aca2-4ff0-8d74-f75b49e82db7","55577008-c7e7-48c5-9dcc-da33b5a6bb69","2666a761-eae7-4bfa-ae85-8bedac33838d","1024976f-ee8c-472b-a5a6-27db4311a7f5","eb20e302-3865-4cd4-b3a2-b30f2768b9ab","f1976078-7bf7-41f1-a9f0-d9f205055051","b25eff8f-0520-420e-bd15-411d2dd06d47","6990051b-ef8d-4d56-ab41-2da643bfa1df","8fe2cec7-719f-4632-a55d-524ffe232547","4bb35ddc-6344-4f48-a9e7-c376cc22dea7","55b771f0-ffe3-4f90-b1fe-2d123261e28f","c95ebfe4-7629-41ba-bcca-dbc38bfda3d9","5b165ea7-f973-45db-b44c-0c03d13719c3","21b67275-b1e6-4748-8f70-abb9697e6f78","f556137f-a3a7-4d3c-bffe-fd2b80a57e5b","503121f4-b4c8-41cd-a883-1d5d872122c1","b802a83b-12bd-4267-be0c-c9583d1e8814","9e2344c2-e8eb-47aa-ac82-370ee632dc62","d01a2a67-e498-481e-9a59-a6c5c4508e1a","dd458d96-de2c-4a10-aa95-612f69768e06","a587e0d6-c68b-4926-ba93-dd4f17fb884e","d062696d-afc5-4beb-9523-c2e76531d9f0","87eaa581-aa3e-466d-9d55-c0a431eb8d89","f91fef24-e114-436e-992d-923c3db16672","a3a20a11-eddb-46c6-9f66-eda8edb063c3","eae1af2d-8b59-4f8b-ae3c-bce174641c06","9256af75-899d-45df-b6a6-d7286a61a873","c113b631-630e-47d2-8b9b-f20870f07b41","74944c8a-37ff-4762-a283-b1de5510e149","616d59ff-6216-47bf-b282-df37a032948f","df025edc-3ef7-4fc4-855b-839a3e223d66","c97397d1-8db6-4290-8e3c-1049a816a5df","e23a103a-b5d3-4f89-aba0-d3a4c890e596","59172fed-1ad6-41f1-89b1-62347266b491","8e6f5b3b-dca2-40e8-a8c9-92b2f897182c","f4cdf225-4737-4995-9797-1129b5debad7","e9de47df-308e-4c89-a1b9-e22f10c98c46","1bdd1100-dc07-472e-b6a6-9cfe7e800dc8","65f419f6-6b6d-4651-b2d5-717a0c7d9a54","4ed38051-d2df-4e6e-ba26-23a913dafcea","88492d05-1809-4072-ba2d-d2787148f08d","2e1b2db0-1acf-444f-8c10-d8ddb6fb8ec1","abf7777b-4568-4a29-ba46-b93e0f517ea7","c951123c-4921-495e-a8e1-3c4bebff59be","223a18be-e8c4-4438-bb11-57f0a788c3eb","0f8ab994-03e2-4522-82da-0ea1e343cc6e","c89301cc-6b2b-49e5-94cc-1b516c832d21","8d37cc93-f1aa-4fdd-ab72-156edea6eec1","b829edc0-9f2c-46f8-b60f-9de6aa63ca35","6586a469-7b17-4e05-80a3-916bd6fca5cc","aaf1ab52-9962-4f90-99ee-324ab6dae580","04d398b1-df9f-48e4-9a62-429defd069a2","62cd3249-944b-4f02-ae9c-6b918fc22404","82be5c61-4b4c-492e-b4b4-7aecc7a659e2","d908fa56-64b1-4a18-9b3f-98b625cc2e1d","3314b320-e3b1-415a-8a2b-b05fbba102ab","883190a5-d2ae-4d8f-9c72-444024b65c8b","29b0da00-f840-4b05-b50e-300590a6954a","ef9842c7-d69f-427c-8393-ff8265dd25d2","ca3e8016-af8e-41cf-b065-e9dff1ce3245","ed29c2b9-5ec6-42ab-9536-59c095434b86","9e6ffb07-f08d-4517-a80a-5554a6c67027","24a421df-54e3-40a1-bd00-1a5e1e86e995","79bf374b-2560-4dbb-8798-3244ddf9fff6","84e0717a-a9c4-4263-8d55-ea55622b0457","0f9560f7-c4a3-4ce4-aa9c-629ed3d4c780","3cc70cf8-0729-47f4-92b3-be58f85ac250","4d0bb8ca-0cc8-42ef-bc57-7014744861fe","31ee1cc1-5af0-4faf-9511-3d493d8e153d","991ee5f2-6822-4c12-8aca-5f7d94c49e4e"],"createdBy":"heliograf","lastUpdatedBy":"heliograf","adminEmailId":"APIADMINUSER@washpost.com","live":true,"photoUploaded":false,"captchaProtected":false,"slug":"nfl-player-cards:steelers","questions":[{"questionId":"b25eff8f-0520-420e-bd15-411d2dd06d47","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":1504904562000,"lastUpdated":1514276397000,"questionTitle":"Bud Dupree","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_CSS","id":"1d545dc4-5674-4188-a463-4a5c29ea0ed6","src":"<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/607147.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 48 LB</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png\"/>Pittsburgh steelers\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>269</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Kentucky</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Games</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">14</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Tackles</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">31</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">FF</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">INT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>Tackles</td>\n <td>FF</td>\n <td>INT</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/patriots.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">NE </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">24-27</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/texans.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Hou </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">34-6</span></td>\n \n <td>5</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Cle </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/31</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>","css":".context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}","html":"<div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/607147.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 48 LB</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png\"/>Pittsburgh steelers\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>269</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Kentucky</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Games</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">14</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Tackles</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">31</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">FF</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">INT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>Tackles</td>\n <td>FF</td>\n <td>INT</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/patriots.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">NE </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">24-27</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/texans.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Hou </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">34-6</span></td>\n \n <td>5</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Cle </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/31</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div>"}}]}],"allowDuplicate":false,"noteType":"GROUP","flagged":false,"status":"ACTIVE"},"apiRoot":"https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi","embed":"<div class=\"context-note\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <div class=\"context-header\">\n <div class=\"note-headline\">\n <div class=\"note-title\">Bud Dupree</div>\n <p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Dec 26, 2017 at 3:19 AM</p>\n </div>\n </div>\n <div class=\"context-body\">\n <div class=\"notes-inner-content context-block\">\n <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/607147.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 48 LB</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png\"/>Pittsburgh steelers\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>269</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Kentucky</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Games</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">14</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Tackles</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">31</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">FF</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">INT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>Tackles</td>\n <td>FF</td>\n <td>INT</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/patriots.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">NE </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">24-27</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/texans.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Hou </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">34-6</span></td>\n \n <td>5</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Cle </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/31</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>\n </div>\n </div>\n</div>"}, game={gameId=a670dcc6-607c-4eae-9efe-3b4676d57f6d, lastUpdatedBy=heliograf, lastUpdatedTimestamp=1514276397223, allowDuplicate=false, createdTimestamp=1504892951901, questions=[{excludeFromTrivia=false, lastUpdated=1514276397000, questionId=b25eff8f-0520-420e-bd15-411d2dd06d47, createdDate=1504904562000, questionTitle=Bud Dupree, noteOptions=[{hasComment=false, element={css=.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }, src=<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/607147.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 48 LB</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png"/>Pittsburgh steelers </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>269</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Kentucky</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">Games</p> <p class="stats-main">14</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Tackles</p> <p class="stats-main">31</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">FF</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">INT</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>Tackles</td> <td>FF</td> <td>INT</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/patriots.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">NE </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">24-27</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/texans.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Hou </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">34-6</span></td> <td>5</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Cle </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/31</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div>, html=<div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/607147.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 48 LB</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png"/>Pittsburgh steelers </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>269</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Kentucky</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">Games</p> <p class="stats-main">14</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Tackles</p> <p class="stats-main">31</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">FF</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">INT</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>Tackles</td> <td>FF</td> <td>INT</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/patriots.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">NE </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">24-27</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/texans.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Hou </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">34-6</span></td> <td>5</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Cle </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/31</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div>, id=1d545dc4-5674-4188-a463-4a5c29ea0ed6, type=HTML_CSS}}], multipleSelectionAmount=0}], archive=false, questionIds=[4b651969-7db7-44cb-afc9-7711acec9b94, a6144482-9a91-4ddd-9462-1b59f7d981e6, 4f8dff66-5174-4904-ad12-f11444c6f2e5, 46894e9e-1272-4578-b8e5-7e06451e77c1, 496bf2e6-9a5f-4bd4-9bd2-83254baf9415, e098e7e9-d8e1-488b-a16c-c1042eab06f6, 418ca81a-a9d4-4d4e-9f64-d1bfa5c83d40, 6a01927a-1a61-49ec-99c7-41ee4bc96c5f, b5510a0a-c110-438c-aa48-4a7bb2ad9571, 5a16ef6d-5ca9-42ce-ba5c-d1b13e5b6cde, f16e5f14-a495-4130-b4f8-1daead059655, 5648520a-aca2-4ff0-8d74-f75b49e82db7, 55577008-c7e7-48c5-9dcc-da33b5a6bb69, 2666a761-eae7-4bfa-ae85-8bedac33838d, 1024976f-ee8c-472b-a5a6-27db4311a7f5, eb20e302-3865-4cd4-b3a2-b30f2768b9ab, f1976078-7bf7-41f1-a9f0-d9f205055051, b25eff8f-0520-420e-bd15-411d2dd06d47, 6990051b-ef8d-4d56-ab41-2da643bfa1df, 8fe2cec7-719f-4632-a55d-524ffe232547, 4bb35ddc-6344-4f48-a9e7-c376cc22dea7, 55b771f0-ffe3-4f90-b1fe-2d123261e28f, c95ebfe4-7629-41ba-bcca-dbc38bfda3d9, 5b165ea7-f973-45db-b44c-0c03d13719c3, 21b67275-b1e6-4748-8f70-abb9697e6f78, f556137f-a3a7-4d3c-bffe-fd2b80a57e5b, 503121f4-b4c8-41cd-a883-1d5d872122c1, b802a83b-12bd-4267-be0c-c9583d1e8814, 9e2344c2-e8eb-47aa-ac82-370ee632dc62, d01a2a67-e498-481e-9a59-a6c5c4508e1a, dd458d96-de2c-4a10-aa95-612f69768e06, a587e0d6-c68b-4926-ba93-dd4f17fb884e, d062696d-afc5-4beb-9523-c2e76531d9f0, 87eaa581-aa3e-466d-9d55-c0a431eb8d89, f91fef24-e114-436e-992d-923c3db16672, a3a20a11-eddb-46c6-9f66-eda8edb063c3, eae1af2d-8b59-4f8b-ae3c-bce174641c06, 9256af75-899d-45df-b6a6-d7286a61a873, c113b631-630e-47d2-8b9b-f20870f07b41, 74944c8a-37ff-4762-a283-b1de5510e149, 616d59ff-6216-47bf-b282-df37a032948f, df025edc-3ef7-4fc4-855b-839a3e223d66, c97397d1-8db6-4290-8e3c-1049a816a5df, e23a103a-b5d3-4f89-aba0-d3a4c890e596, 59172fed-1ad6-41f1-89b1-62347266b491, 8e6f5b3b-dca2-40e8-a8c9-92b2f897182c, f4cdf225-4737-4995-9797-1129b5debad7, e9de47df-308e-4c89-a1b9-e22f10c98c46, 1bdd1100-dc07-472e-b6a6-9cfe7e800dc8, 65f419f6-6b6d-4651-b2d5-717a0c7d9a54, 4ed38051-d2df-4e6e-ba26-23a913dafcea, 88492d05-1809-4072-ba2d-d2787148f08d, 2e1b2db0-1acf-444f-8c10-d8ddb6fb8ec1, abf7777b-4568-4a29-ba46-b93e0f517ea7, c951123c-4921-495e-a8e1-3c4bebff59be, 223a18be-e8c4-4438-bb11-57f0a788c3eb, 0f8ab994-03e2-4522-82da-0ea1e343cc6e, c89301cc-6b2b-49e5-94cc-1b516c832d21, 8d37cc93-f1aa-4fdd-ab72-156edea6eec1, b829edc0-9f2c-46f8-b60f-9de6aa63ca35, 6586a469-7b17-4e05-80a3-916bd6fca5cc, aaf1ab52-9962-4f90-99ee-324ab6dae580, 04d398b1-df9f-48e4-9a62-429defd069a2, 62cd3249-944b-4f02-ae9c-6b918fc22404, 82be5c61-4b4c-492e-b4b4-7aecc7a659e2, d908fa56-64b1-4a18-9b3f-98b625cc2e1d, 3314b320-e3b1-415a-8a2b-b05fbba102ab, 883190a5-d2ae-4d8f-9c72-444024b65c8b, 29b0da00-f840-4b05-b50e-300590a6954a, ef9842c7-d69f-427c-8393-ff8265dd25d2, ca3e8016-af8e-41cf-b065-e9dff1ce3245, ed29c2b9-5ec6-42ab-9536-59c095434b86, 9e6ffb07-f08d-4517-a80a-5554a6c67027, 24a421df-54e3-40a1-bd00-1a5e1e86e995, 79bf374b-2560-4dbb-8798-3244ddf9fff6, 84e0717a-a9c4-4263-8d55-ea55622b0457, 0f9560f7-c4a3-4ce4-aa9c-629ed3d4c780, 3cc70cf8-0729-47f4-92b3-be58f85ac250, 4d0bb8ca-0cc8-42ef-bc57-7014744861fe, 31ee1cc1-5af0-4faf-9511-3d493d8e153d, 991ee5f2-6822-4c12-8aca-5f7d94c49e4e], title=NFL Player Cards: Steelers, tags=[], noteType=GROUP, flagged=false, createdBy=heliograf, allowMoreThanOnce=false, captchaProtected=false, adminEmailId=APIADMINUSER@washpost.com, slug=nfl-player-cards:steelers, live=true, photoUploaded=false, status=ACTIVE}, _service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, apiRoot=https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi, embed=<div class="context-note"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css" rel="stylesheet"> <div class="context-header"> <div class="note-headline"> <div class="note-title">Bud Dupree</div> <p class="note-timestamp">Updated Dec 26, 2017 at 3:19 AM</p> </div> </div> <div class="context-body"> <div class="notes-inner-content context-block"> <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/607147.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 48 LB</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png"/>Pittsburgh steelers </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>269</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Kentucky</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">Games</p> <p class="stats-main">14</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Tackles</p> <p class="stats-main">31</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">FF</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">INT</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>Tackles</td> <td>FF</td> <td>INT</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/patriots.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">NE </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">24-27</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/texans.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Hou </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">34-6</span></td> <td>5</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Cle </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/31</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div> </div> </div> </div>, _config_={questionId=b25eff8f-0520-420e-bd15-411d2dd06d47, _jge=note, id=a670dcc6-607c-4eae-9efe-3b4676d57f6d}}