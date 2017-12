Todd Gurley celebrates a touchdown. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The relationship between professional football players and fantasy football team owners is occasionally fraught. It is transactional and impersonal. Fantasy football owners draft an NFL player and expect production in return for, well, nothing.

And when NFL players don’t have the best week statistically, fantasy football owners can be pretty cruel, sometimes in person but frequently on Twitter. It’s led players to lash out at fans and remind them they’re only fictional “owners,” who aren’t entitled to a specific statistical performance.

And then Michael Gehlken, then the Chargers beat reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune, hatched an idea just before Christmas of 2016. Week 16 was about to decide fantasy football championships all through the country with a full slate of games on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If a player on your team helps you win a fantasy football title (and some prize money), why not donate a portion to a charity affiliated with that player, Gehlken tweeted.

“I wanted to humanize a certain aspect of fantasy football,” Gehlken, now covering the Oakland Raiders for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

His tweet went semi-viral. Fans started sending him images of their donation receipts.

He tweeted the message again this year, this time with some recommended players who had huge fantasy seasons and their charities of choice.

A thought again on Christmas Eve: If player helps win your fantasy league, consider donating portion of winnings to a cause he supports. pic.twitter.com/97uQVVNM62 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 24, 2017

This time, seemingly all of the world’s fantasy football brass jumped on the bandwagon. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter encouraged his Twitter followers to donate. So did ESPN fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry, and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Players with clutch Week 16 performances soon received messages with donation receipts or questions about where to donate.

“I’ve gotten a couple donations, or they’re asking me where they want me to put the money just because they’ve won like these big sums of money from winning the whole league,” Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said.

His five field goals and two extra points against Miami netted him 17 fantasy points, certainly enough to swing the balance of a fantasy football game from one team to another.

“I didn’t really play fantasy growing up so I don’t really understand all the hype around it,” Butker said, “but people are extremely happy that I scored a lot of points for them I guess this past game and helped them win.”

Los Angeles Ram running back Todd Gurley II told off fantasy football owners on Twitter after his explosive outing on Christmas Eve against Tennessee. His 118 rushing yards, plus two touchdowns and 158 receiving were good enough for an unholy 44.6 fantasy points.

Fantasy owners you’re welcome now leave us alone. Merry Christmas! — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 25, 2017

And then the donations to his charity of choice, Shriners Hospitals for Children, started pouring in.

When Gehlken called the hospitals’ corporate office to see how many donations had arrived, a representative told him so many came in bearing the name “Todd Gurley,” folks in the office thought he had died.

[Todd Gurley was this season’s best fantasy football draft pick and it wasn’t close]

Nope, Gehlken had to explain. Fantasy football players are instead being very kind to a guy who is very much alive.

As of Thursday morning, Shriners Hospitals received $10,500 in donations in honor of Todd Gurley, donations coordinator Susan Brooks told The Post.

Thank you @TG3II for the amazing run you’ve had, leading me to a championship win!! @MatthewBerryTMR pic.twitter.com/zyp9xdqABK — Robb Ruegemer (@HowiesHotWings) December 27, 2017

@TG3II thank you for helping me win a fantasy championship. pic.twitter.com/dGjinzFiVC — Joe Watson (@JoeyWats19) December 27, 2017

@MatthewBerryTMR I won both my leagues this year thanks to @TG3II and am happy to donate to a great cause. Thanks for the suggestion! pic.twitter.com/NHfFRVzSZR — Lee M (@LeeMarino13) December 27, 2017

Now, Todd Gurley II does not hate fantasy football with the same passion as before.

Fantasy is not so bad after all lol that’s major Love. Thank you and Happy Holidays. https://t.co/l2J9s5cWxe — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 27, 2017

It’s unclear how much money fantasy football players have donated to players’ causes or in players’ names. No single source tracks professional athletes’ charitable giving, though players often hire consulting firms to run their namesake charitable foundations until their careers conclude.

Gehlken said he will continue to check in with the player-affiliated charitable organizations to try to form an accurate estimate of how much money has been donated.

