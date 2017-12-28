

Dave Gettleman ran the Panthers from 2013 until his surprising dismissal in July. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

The New York Giants didn’t wait for one of the most tumultuous seasons in franchise history to end before hiring someone they hope can right the ship. The Giants announced Thursday that they’ve tabbed former Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman for the same position in New York.

Gettleman, 66, spent 15 years in the Giants’ organization before being hired by the Panthers in 2013. That background could come in handy — and appears to have played a large role in his selection — because he won’t have much time to settle into his new job before having to make some major decisions.

The most immediate issue for the Giants is what to make of suspended cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round draft pick, but bigger concerns are looming. Those include Eli Manning’s future in New York with the 2-13 Giants holding a top-three pick in the draft and a chance to select a new franchise quarterback, and contract negotiations with Odell Beckham Jr., who will enter the last year of his rookie deal in 2018 looking for a mammoth payday despite missing most of this season with a fractured ankle.

Gettleman will also need to hire a new head coach. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been coaching the team on an interim basis since head coach Ben McAdoo and longtime general manager Jerry Reese were fired earlier this month.

“Given where we are as a team, we thought it was important to bring in someone with experience as a general manager and a proven track record,” Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a statement. “Dave’s experience is unparalleled. He did an outstanding job as general manager in Carolina, and he was vital to our success during his tenure here. Dave is going to bring his own approach to our organization in how we draft and acquire players through free agency.”

Over four years in Carolina, Gettleman earned praise for turning a struggling team saddled with bloated contracts into a 2016 Super Bowl contestant with salary-cap room to spare. He went 40-23-1 overall and won three consecutive NFC South titles.

However, Gettleman was abruptly fired by Panthers owner Jerry Richardson in July, after a 6-10 follow-up to the Super Bowl season. Some high-profile former Carolina players who felt mistreated by him, including Josh Norman, Steve Smith, DeAngelo Williams and Jon Beason, publicly cheered his dismissal.

Gettleman’s tough negotiations with Norman, which ended when the Pro Bowl cornerback had his franchise tag stunningly rescinded and became an unrestricted free agent before quickly jumping to the Washington Redskins, could have some Giants fans worried about how contract talks will go with Beckham.

Fairly or not, Gettleman developed a reputation in Carolina as someone loathe to pay top dollar for big-name players, but he also gave Cam Newton a contract extension worth over $100 million in June 2015, before the quarterback’s MVP season and when he was coming off a relatively disappointing campaign.

Before hiring Gettleman, the Giants also interviewed interim general manager Kevin Abrams, who may remain in the organization, Marc Ross, the team’s vice president of player evaluation, and Louis Riddick, an ESPN analyst with NFL front-office experience. Gettleman’s first NFL jobs came with the Bills, and between that organization and his subsequent stops, including a four-year stint with the Broncos, he has been involved with seven Super Bowl teams and three champions.

