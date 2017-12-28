

Doh. (David Richard / Associated Press)

Say this about Hue Jackson: He is a man of his word.

Last year, when his Cleveland Browns finished 1-15, he said he’d “be swimming in the lake over there somewhere” if the team went 1-15 again. Welp, the Browns are looking hard at finishing 1-15, 0-16 or 0-15-1 as they travel to Pittsburgh for their regular-season finale against the 12-3 Steelers. Jackson reminded reporters of that promise Wednesday.

“So how many people are jumping in the lake with me?” he said in his opening remarks (via Cleveland.com), referring to Lake Erie, of course. “Obviously I’ve got to get wet. I get it. I can pick a day and get everyone out there, we’ll all be in swimsuits and trunks and snorkels and all that.”

He’ll take the plunge — at a time and date of his convenience, which probably means when it’s a little warmer — to benefit the Hue Jackson Foundation, created to end human trafficking in the Cleveland area. And, to a reporter who begged off by saying he couldn’t swim, Jackson chirped: “I never said I could neither. Just gotta go in. Somebody’ll get me out.”

Sounds like something that will happen even if Jackson is not retained as coach.

“It’d be something that we’re going to make special,” he said. “I don’t like it, don’t like to do it for the reason why I’m having to do it, but I have to make do on my word. I just think that’s what you do. I do get that. I made a statement, I gotta back it up. That’s the type of person I am, so that’s what we have to do.”

And, he was asked, just how will he do this?

“You just jump in,” Jackson said with a laugh.

Read more from The Post:

Six years later, Penn State remains torn over the Sandusky scandal

Mike Leach strenuously cools his coffee, wins news conference

Oh, baby! Damien Wilkins got some pretty important news on the scoreboard screen during a timeout

Rajon Rondo had the most assists in a game since 1996