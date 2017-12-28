

If you’re reading this from the eastern half of the United States, you may have noticed that it’s quite cold outside. That will not change by Sunday, when a good chunk of the NFL’s Week 17 games will be played in bitter weather. Here are the projected conditions at kickoff for some of those games, according to the forecasts at Weather Underground:

New York Jets at New England Patriots: 14 degrees, 0 degree wind chill.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: 17 degrees, 7 degree wind chill.

Washington Redskins at New York Giants: 18 degrees, 4 degree wind chill.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: 22 degrees, 10 degree wind chill.

[From Minneapolis to New York City, nation faces frigid New Year’s Eve and start to 2018]

Teams already are making adjustments and issuing advisories to fans who plan on attending the games:

The @Patriots just sent out an advisory for fans going to Sunday's game. Temps in single digits. Blankets allowed (have them folded & draped loosely over arms for security). Drones not allowed in stadium or parking lots. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) December 28, 2017

The Lions, Vikings and Colts also host early-afternoon games on Sunday, and while those teams have the luxury of domed stadiums, any plans for a tailgate should involve hand-warmers and warm (or warming adult) beverages. Morning temperatures Sunday are not expected to reach double digits in Detroit and Indianapolis; in Minneapolis, subzero temperatures are forecast for the entire day.

As for how extreme cold weather affects game play, the results could be seen as a little surprising. In 2016, 4for4’s John Paulsen gathered game-time temperature and total-points scored data for every outdoor regular season game between the 1994 and 2005 seasons, or 3,935 games in all. And while warnings about small sample sizes apply here, he found that in the 10 games played at 10 degrees or below, an average of 43.3 total points were scored, above the overall average of 42.1 points. In the 39 games played at 20 degrees or below, teams combined to score 42.8 points per game, again above the average.

