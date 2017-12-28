This is one timeout Damien Wilkins of the Indiana Pacers will never forget.

His fiancee, Jasmine Mitchell, used the moment during the Pacers’ 98-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks to reveal — on the gigantic scoreboard screen in Bankers life Fieldhouse — the gender of the baby she and Wilkins are expecting. With an assist from mascot Boomer the Panther, she announced, “It’s a boy” and Wilkins’ reaction was pretty sweet.

It's a boy! Congrats to @dwilkins3000 and his fiancée Jasmine! pic.twitter.com/9syNAi8sq0 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 28, 2017

“I know he’s excited as well,” Mitchell said (via the Indy Star). “Probably another basketball player.”

Ya think? Wilkins, 37, is the son of former NBA player Gerald Wilkins and the nephew of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, so odds are that she’s right. Her fiance, though, has designs on another prominent basketball family now that he knows he’s having a third son.

3rd boy!! Bout to get my “Lavar Ball”, on! — Damien Wilkins (@dwilkins3000) December 28, 2017

Read more from The Post:

“You spit on your teammates”: Steelers blast James Harrison for signing with Patriots

Giants suspend Eli Apple and may have cause to dump the former first-rounder

Miami is “blinging” back the turnover chain in 2018

American Airlines apologizes for accusing pro basketball players of stealing blankets, kicking them off flight