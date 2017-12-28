

Pelicans to Rondo: “Thanks for all those passes.” (Derick E. Hingle/USA Today Sports)

Rajon Rondo had 25 assists on Wednesday night for the New Orleans Pelicans, which is crazy enough: Only six other NBA players have reached that mark in a single game, and none since Jason Kidd in 1996.

But consider this, all via the Elias Sports Bureau:

— Rondo’s assists created 58 points, the most by any player in a game over the past 20 seasons.

— He had all those assists in just 30 minutes, the shortest amount of time out of the seven players who have reached 25 in a game.

— He’s 31 years 308 days old, the oldest player to reach 25 assists in a game.

— He scored just two points, the fewest of the 25-assist club.

“The number one thing is we got the win. And then me, personally, I love passing the ball,” Rondo told ESPN after the Pelicans’ 128-113 victory over the Nets. “I’ve been blessed to play with a lot of great players, and what I take pride in is making those guys’ jobs easier.”

Rondo joined Kidd, Scott Skiles, John Stockton, Kevin Johnson, Nate McMillan and Isiah Thomas in the 25-assist club. Skiles has the all-time record of 30, set in 1990, and Rondo’s teammates were kicking themselves afterward about not helping him reach that mark.

“I kinda felt bad because I blew a couple shots,” DeMarcus Cousins told the Advocate. “He could have easily had 30 plus. Congrats [to him] but I kinda feel bad at the same time.”

Said Rondo of his membership in a pretty exclusive club: “It’s definitely an honor to be mentioned with those guys, especially with passing the ball, which I take pride in. But I couldn’t have done it without my teammates making shots, so I’ve got to give those guys the credit.”

Read more from The Post:

Gregg Popovich advises “if you’re rich as hell,” give to charity

Steph Curry joins Barack Obama in PSA to help young men of color

How the NBA went global

Warriors fend off Cavaliers in renewal of NBA’s marquee rivalry

How Christmas could help the NBA threaten the NFL’s reign over American sports