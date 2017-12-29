Well look who decided to pay everyone a visit on Friday:

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has missed the entire season while his surgically repaired throwing shoulder has healed. After the team put him on season-ending injured reserve in early November, all anyone knew was that he was seeking treatment somewhere in Europe. On Friday, he revealed that he was in the Netherlands to rehab with a trainer he’s worked with in the past.

“Really not much more to it than that,” he said. “Nothing crazy, no injections, nothing out of the ordinary.”

Now he’s back and is ready to start throwing again once the Colts’ season ends Sunday. That moment could be as early as next week, the Indianapolis Star reports. Plus, Luck said he doesn’t think he’ll need any more shoulder surgeries.

“My gut and my feeling tells me I won’t need another surgery,” Luck said. “I’m very optimistic. I feel really good today I do not think I need another surgery. I believe in the process I’m in right now. I plan on being ready for everything” next season.

The team Luck returns to could look quite different from the one he left, as Colts Coach Chuck Pagano is expected by many to be fired after Indianapolis missed the playoffs for the third straight season. Luck’s absence had a lot to do with that, obviously, but so did a defense that ranked in the bottom third in DVOA, a measure of efficiency. Plus, Indianapolis has lost seven of the nine games in which it has led at halftime. The record for such losses in a season is eight.

