{_json_={"game":{"gameId":"41d2c15f-66f3-4c87-843c-0eb272689883","tags":[],"title":"NFL Player Cards: Colts","createdTimestamp":1504893624436,"lastUpdatedTimestamp":1514264754044,"archive":false,"allowMoreThanOnce":false,"questionIds":["490929b5-f498-411b-82d0-33b4b2fcf6d7","43d91a08-ba96-49ee-96ee-abda46825cd6","36189406-495a-4717-8211-1a95f688e732","e8e3ea87-f0f1-4b45-b955-235b5579ff3b","ada3a21c-37b3-4eaa-ae3c-76e332e7e0a4","abcf125d-6905-4798-aaaa-9f2e11b79952","b866444b-9b2c-48ae-883f-f95eff05e051","4bd0a65d-54db-46e6-9870-9245524c403f","127982e7-7cdb-40de-a583-773e79b85a0c","9f69f53e-d8e8-489a-9b11-2b4c9449f682","196a1d0d-f19e-440e-891b-360c132f2ab3","900e77d6-eca3-45e1-8665-467c54ba26ee","b947eb8a-1ba3-48e3-860f-444171ff7cd4","5b47d372-4e8e-489e-bc7a-2a44be0904e2","ce59cfde-7b8d-4e43-a81a-b5b7af82abe4","a4c7dcaf-c378-4a08-b654-0ed6f4af43be","6c42eb02-f2e9-4c27-bd80-4dcc099b2f89","cabceb70-debd-4e0c-b61c-875f40606676","ba774dc0-9848-4743-8110-b70fd7c6dcd2","3c3dc2ad-3241-47eb-9eb3-7185554bdc7b","f7a57fbf-3052-462d-b486-88a6d4f6f48f","9fcc830b-3c56-47d7-8bfe-4f6b1b1d93f3","1ebaaec9-e886-4690-9b1f-d06ee2ad8f2a","2598935c-32ed-4a64-b218-44d1114f973d","ace44ed0-c055-4b9f-a159-4aae79605b0f","26c601aa-20cc-4d98-ab83-be37e956e46f","fe50dd42-ad41-4e2b-a59f-914655c50aec","fd2d217b-7a71-4fd2-b8e4-f0a1b9215668","1db0f7d5-3e9d-4461-9590-bb5208787fd6","87d0080b-903f-4875-9444-e6b8bdd6cfc1","02a66ee8-f3a4-4133-867f-b2dafc0a8216","fe1805d9-8e85-4153-a77e-26ce1a156730","59c58d62-6750-4e3b-a547-5237b4c811c3","f7e483f8-f5f8-4d92-bce0-e93a0435e09a","4bc143e9-1ee7-407a-965f-21c35f469f79","e18fa1e3-f85a-45d6-a6f6-5c67b1dafd4a","a6224a63-5f5d-4598-999f-42edacb41c37","e9fbab61-c2d6-4e52-a6f2-797c6b410635","012ccb93-f7d8-4030-ab92-eb98eafa5642","57410d2a-13d2-44c3-83bc-7a20bcd5fff7","436f3784-6352-4680-8480-2c0e641ecfba","fdbdd03c-c271-454c-a694-b2c38c8839b7","ac6b155a-1b52-45ad-a4b0-d6ff73d1de4d","83ca2eef-a743-443f-9311-b9a6e8a1b3d2","c8ccfd80-958b-4d97-895d-7d44c8f9648d","4393aac4-c8ce-49fe-8609-79e279e78d60","1c1ff5b1-9228-4ff9-8a93-7276827c04aa","e805e348-5445-4952-a7da-435a0365be3f","77a6f7d4-eaa7-4be4-9e2b-2caac072134f","002f0da2-1ca9-47c8-92fa-937f747578b9","e92a1d5d-14f4-42d8-a1c0-6c935bc92b1a","61dfc7e7-376a-422a-b7f1-071da18e15cf","4d08cc94-214f-478a-b2b6-c031c4a55124","a5665ff6-26b1-4475-8a2a-6bbd09ba31fc","c8f32459-6c46-40c5-8262-ea619e051d48","efccda5e-79e3-4ea6-a698-9bb26e41a16a","2ad35dc1-00ac-49bc-8900-dcac65d9ebbd","bd4e7286-be6d-4473-8f58-3a5fd2d3bfd3","fbd009e4-4dec-4972-8ef8-206374f8fcc7","41e5682f-6b8e-4d99-a3c4-7576a13c57ab","786c9aa4-b5c7-4f28-b5b3-eed8e18b85ed","471a3ce7-3431-484d-a186-d417ce38ee6f","38af96bc-1c40-4de3-9e85-1764574f0c40","6b576037-40a3-4fb1-a9ad-43efe811c7c0","0670aee0-f29f-4b0e-8a99-89c616f88de2","ca87108a-444f-46e3-b68a-1109f0540d51","06df8638-fd63-43e6-8d33-fbbdbbf7c879","a1105933-1e0b-434d-b965-39fe25715560","b37fde7d-fb51-47e5-913c-55148f63a1cd","464256d4-ecc1-4445-80fa-42621c2c3067","3ff9239c-a0b1-4ad0-a7c3-db984fe59858","d43a2582-e237-48e8-bc82-000194ffc65e","dc032d74-2e74-43f6-a301-e4c01580071c","c646bc40-4076-4bce-9318-ac901b3a6f54","aee970dc-dc2a-437b-9318-1e02cc4e283a","c84f42b2-1755-47b6-b194-061f68d135df","a3557d45-9b4e-4ec0-8f4e-deab7d72d72c","b0023f9b-01fc-46b1-9b53-963914015c5b","3f9df9a5-ea76-4987-80d9-874086724114","5466a136-9ca5-494b-a84c-138ba4d62c1f","dbfbf80b-b1b6-40d6-80f4-182e80e44851","0a41c3f4-554b-4362-8ab6-434d2e5abe7d","f1a2ef7f-8f97-4cdd-8bd6-a22e22e31870","f1b3f2c5-b212-49bb-aa78-d778263445e8","ae18381b-d4fe-47b4-b051-15e36ab340f9","a1fcd88e-f76a-405b-a9e2-8d8d32e3379b","c0dd9190-b719-4289-a499-1eb40b4db01c","fc3bc5cd-94f4-4c21-ba9f-078f3cf00ccd","4213c149-b270-4b51-9614-eba7cc840335","d541465c-08d6-4bcc-ad3c-9a7f3036861b","afcf1804-1cc4-4ee4-9a2d-9b821a90d84a","00a0fec7-d7d5-47a6-a7ec-a7243fbf0a69","90fe83ea-7912-428e-8125-56a3373f9757","f5fa39de-5600-4914-ac61-ed0e560a95b3","9ab25bb4-985d-45a8-acad-2b181c6e8fbd","7f351fd9-2ee4-41d5-a0d2-d921664016cb","70de6232-266d-4a5c-ac09-03de0c8ed8fd","72ae3a19-beb7-4bed-9d92-16e1aaa056e7","081c7e33-ad53-4f2e-883a-cac546dbd4f5","459ab1ce-9d97-4ae3-8fe6-6bbf4b110126","10ba6147-013c-4ec2-b6cf-6d92da2d1cc1","1c42fde7-914e-4d22-9551-f06e29b5d505","42a29cbe-7ee0-4ad9-a47d-1717f79cfc84","0477e88a-6b9b-41d6-b165-08a08df5ca1f","d9108393-ff2e-4347-9c06-35b1858fded8","28ff01cf-a826-42c7-9be8-2009ea243c72"],"createdBy":"heliograf","lastUpdatedBy":"heliograf","adminEmailId":"APIADMINUSER@washpost.com","live":true,"photoUploaded":false,"captchaProtected":false,"slug":"nfl-player-cards:colts","questions":[{"questionId":"1db0f7d5-3e9d-4461-9590-bb5208787fd6","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":1504905111000,"lastUpdated":1514264754000,"questionTitle":"Andrew Luck","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_CSS","id":"d119927b-146c-4f06-bd8c-767ec6bc1ba0","src":"<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/461175.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 12 QB</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png\"/>Indianapolis colts\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>240</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Stanford</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2016 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RAT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">96.4</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">64</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4,240</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">341</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">31</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">2</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Passing</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>I/F</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">RAT</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>14</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bills.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Buf </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">7-13</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Den </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">13-25</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Bal </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/23</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>","css":".context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}","html":"<div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/461175.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 12 QB</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png\"/>Indianapolis colts\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>240</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Stanford</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2016 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RAT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">96.4</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">64</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4,240</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">341</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">31</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">2</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Passing</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>I/F</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">RAT</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>14</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bills.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Buf </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">7-13</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Den </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">13-25</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Bal </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/23</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div>"}}]}],"allowDuplicate":false,"noteType":"GROUP","flagged":false,"status":"ACTIVE"},"apiRoot":"https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi","embed":"<div class=\"context-note\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <div class=\"context-header\">\n <div class=\"note-headline\">\n <div class=\"note-title\">Andrew Luck</div>\n <p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Dec 26, 2017 at 12:05 AM</p>\n </div>\n </div>\n <div class=\"context-body\">\n <div class=\"notes-inner-content context-block\">\n <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/461175.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 12 QB</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png\"/>Indianapolis colts\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>240</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Stanford</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2016 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RAT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">96.4</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">64</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4,240</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">341</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">31</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">2</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Passing</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>I/F</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">RAT</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>14</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bills.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Buf </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">7-13</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Den </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">13-25</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Bal </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/23</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>\n </div>\n </div>\n</div>"}, game={gameId=41d2c15f-66f3-4c87-843c-0eb272689883, lastUpdatedBy=heliograf, lastUpdatedTimestamp=1514264754044, allowDuplicate=false, createdTimestamp=1504893624436, questions=[{excludeFromTrivia=false, lastUpdated=1514264754000, questionId=1db0f7d5-3e9d-4461-9590-bb5208787fd6, createdDate=1504905111000, questionTitle=Andrew Luck, noteOptions=[{hasComment=false, element={css=.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }, src=<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/461175.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 12 QB</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png"/>Indianapolis colts </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>240</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Stanford</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2016 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">RAT</p> <p class="stats-main">96.4</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">64</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">4,240</p> <p class="stats-subtext">341</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">31</p> <p class="stats-subtext">2</p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Passing</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>I/F</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">RAT</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>14</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bills.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Buf </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">7-13</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Den </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">13-25</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Bal </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/23</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div>, html=<div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/461175.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 12 QB</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png"/>Indianapolis colts </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>240</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Stanford</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2016 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">RAT</p> <p class="stats-main">96.4</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">64</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">4,240</p> <p class="stats-subtext">341</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">31</p> <p class="stats-subtext">2</p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Passing</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>I/F</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">RAT</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>14</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bills.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Buf </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">7-13</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Den </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">13-25</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Bal </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/23</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div>, id=d119927b-146c-4f06-bd8c-767ec6bc1ba0, type=HTML_CSS}}], multipleSelectionAmount=0}], archive=false, questionIds=[490929b5-f498-411b-82d0-33b4b2fcf6d7, 43d91a08-ba96-49ee-96ee-abda46825cd6, 36189406-495a-4717-8211-1a95f688e732, e8e3ea87-f0f1-4b45-b955-235b5579ff3b, ada3a21c-37b3-4eaa-ae3c-76e332e7e0a4, abcf125d-6905-4798-aaaa-9f2e11b79952, b866444b-9b2c-48ae-883f-f95eff05e051, 4bd0a65d-54db-46e6-9870-9245524c403f, 127982e7-7cdb-40de-a583-773e79b85a0c, 9f69f53e-d8e8-489a-9b11-2b4c9449f682, 196a1d0d-f19e-440e-891b-360c132f2ab3, 900e77d6-eca3-45e1-8665-467c54ba26ee, b947eb8a-1ba3-48e3-860f-444171ff7cd4, 5b47d372-4e8e-489e-bc7a-2a44be0904e2, ce59cfde-7b8d-4e43-a81a-b5b7af82abe4, a4c7dcaf-c378-4a08-b654-0ed6f4af43be, 6c42eb02-f2e9-4c27-bd80-4dcc099b2f89, cabceb70-debd-4e0c-b61c-875f40606676, ba774dc0-9848-4743-8110-b70fd7c6dcd2, 3c3dc2ad-3241-47eb-9eb3-7185554bdc7b, f7a57fbf-3052-462d-b486-88a6d4f6f48f, 9fcc830b-3c56-47d7-8bfe-4f6b1b1d93f3, 1ebaaec9-e886-4690-9b1f-d06ee2ad8f2a, 2598935c-32ed-4a64-b218-44d1114f973d, ace44ed0-c055-4b9f-a159-4aae79605b0f, 26c601aa-20cc-4d98-ab83-be37e956e46f, fe50dd42-ad41-4e2b-a59f-914655c50aec, fd2d217b-7a71-4fd2-b8e4-f0a1b9215668, 1db0f7d5-3e9d-4461-9590-bb5208787fd6, 87d0080b-903f-4875-9444-e6b8bdd6cfc1, 02a66ee8-f3a4-4133-867f-b2dafc0a8216, fe1805d9-8e85-4153-a77e-26ce1a156730, 59c58d62-6750-4e3b-a547-5237b4c811c3, f7e483f8-f5f8-4d92-bce0-e93a0435e09a, 4bc143e9-1ee7-407a-965f-21c35f469f79, e18fa1e3-f85a-45d6-a6f6-5c67b1dafd4a, a6224a63-5f5d-4598-999f-42edacb41c37, e9fbab61-c2d6-4e52-a6f2-797c6b410635, 012ccb93-f7d8-4030-ab92-eb98eafa5642, 57410d2a-13d2-44c3-83bc-7a20bcd5fff7, 436f3784-6352-4680-8480-2c0e641ecfba, fdbdd03c-c271-454c-a694-b2c38c8839b7, ac6b155a-1b52-45ad-a4b0-d6ff73d1de4d, 83ca2eef-a743-443f-9311-b9a6e8a1b3d2, c8ccfd80-958b-4d97-895d-7d44c8f9648d, 4393aac4-c8ce-49fe-8609-79e279e78d60, 1c1ff5b1-9228-4ff9-8a93-7276827c04aa, e805e348-5445-4952-a7da-435a0365be3f, 77a6f7d4-eaa7-4be4-9e2b-2caac072134f, 002f0da2-1ca9-47c8-92fa-937f747578b9, e92a1d5d-14f4-42d8-a1c0-6c935bc92b1a, 61dfc7e7-376a-422a-b7f1-071da18e15cf, 4d08cc94-214f-478a-b2b6-c031c4a55124, a5665ff6-26b1-4475-8a2a-6bbd09ba31fc, c8f32459-6c46-40c5-8262-ea619e051d48, efccda5e-79e3-4ea6-a698-9bb26e41a16a, 2ad35dc1-00ac-49bc-8900-dcac65d9ebbd, bd4e7286-be6d-4473-8f58-3a5fd2d3bfd3, fbd009e4-4dec-4972-8ef8-206374f8fcc7, 41e5682f-6b8e-4d99-a3c4-7576a13c57ab, 786c9aa4-b5c7-4f28-b5b3-eed8e18b85ed, 471a3ce7-3431-484d-a186-d417ce38ee6f, 38af96bc-1c40-4de3-9e85-1764574f0c40, 6b576037-40a3-4fb1-a9ad-43efe811c7c0, 0670aee0-f29f-4b0e-8a99-89c616f88de2, ca87108a-444f-46e3-b68a-1109f0540d51, 06df8638-fd63-43e6-8d33-fbbdbbf7c879, a1105933-1e0b-434d-b965-39fe25715560, b37fde7d-fb51-47e5-913c-55148f63a1cd, 464256d4-ecc1-4445-80fa-42621c2c3067, 3ff9239c-a0b1-4ad0-a7c3-db984fe59858, d43a2582-e237-48e8-bc82-000194ffc65e, dc032d74-2e74-43f6-a301-e4c01580071c, c646bc40-4076-4bce-9318-ac901b3a6f54, aee970dc-dc2a-437b-9318-1e02cc4e283a, c84f42b2-1755-47b6-b194-061f68d135df, a3557d45-9b4e-4ec0-8f4e-deab7d72d72c, b0023f9b-01fc-46b1-9b53-963914015c5b, 3f9df9a5-ea76-4987-80d9-874086724114, 5466a136-9ca5-494b-a84c-138ba4d62c1f, dbfbf80b-b1b6-40d6-80f4-182e80e44851, 0a41c3f4-554b-4362-8ab6-434d2e5abe7d, f1a2ef7f-8f97-4cdd-8bd6-a22e22e31870, f1b3f2c5-b212-49bb-aa78-d778263445e8, ae18381b-d4fe-47b4-b051-15e36ab340f9, a1fcd88e-f76a-405b-a9e2-8d8d32e3379b, c0dd9190-b719-4289-a499-1eb40b4db01c, fc3bc5cd-94f4-4c21-ba9f-078f3cf00ccd, 4213c149-b270-4b51-9614-eba7cc840335, d541465c-08d6-4bcc-ad3c-9a7f3036861b, afcf1804-1cc4-4ee4-9a2d-9b821a90d84a, 00a0fec7-d7d5-47a6-a7ec-a7243fbf0a69, 90fe83ea-7912-428e-8125-56a3373f9757, f5fa39de-5600-4914-ac61-ed0e560a95b3, 9ab25bb4-985d-45a8-acad-2b181c6e8fbd, 7f351fd9-2ee4-41d5-a0d2-d921664016cb, 70de6232-266d-4a5c-ac09-03de0c8ed8fd, 72ae3a19-beb7-4bed-9d92-16e1aaa056e7, 081c7e33-ad53-4f2e-883a-cac546dbd4f5, 459ab1ce-9d97-4ae3-8fe6-6bbf4b110126, 10ba6147-013c-4ec2-b6cf-6d92da2d1cc1, 1c42fde7-914e-4d22-9551-f06e29b5d505, 42a29cbe-7ee0-4ad9-a47d-1717f79cfc84, 0477e88a-6b9b-41d6-b165-08a08df5ca1f, d9108393-ff2e-4347-9c06-35b1858fded8, 28ff01cf-a826-42c7-9be8-2009ea243c72], title=NFL Player Cards: Colts, tags=[], noteType=GROUP, flagged=false, createdBy=heliograf, allowMoreThanOnce=false, captchaProtected=false, adminEmailId=APIADMINUSER@washpost.com, slug=nfl-player-cards:colts, live=true, photoUploaded=false, status=ACTIVE}, _service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, apiRoot=https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi, embed=<div class="context-note"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css" rel="stylesheet"> <div class="context-header"> <div class="note-headline"> <div class="note-title">Andrew Luck</div> <p class="note-timestamp">Updated Dec 26, 2017 at 12:05 AM</p> </div> </div> <div class="context-body"> <div class="notes-inner-content context-block"> <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/461175.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 12 QB</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png"/>Indianapolis colts </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>240</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Stanford</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2016 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">RAT</p> <p class="stats-main">96.4</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">64</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">4,240</p> <p class="stats-subtext">341</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">31</p> <p class="stats-subtext">2</p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Passing</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>I/F</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">RAT</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>14</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bills.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Buf </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">7-13</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Den </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">13-25</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Bal </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/23</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div> </div> </div> </div>, _config_={questionId=1db0f7d5-3e9d-4461-9590-bb5208787fd6, _jge=note, id=41d2c15f-66f3-4c87-843c-0eb272689883}}