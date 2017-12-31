

Cleveland’s Corey Coleman is disconsolate after dropping a key late-game pass. (Jared Wickersham/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The Cleveland Browns were down four points Sunday but driving toward a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. On a fourth-and-two play from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 27-yard line, quarterback DeShone Kizer escaped pressure and found receiver Corey Coleman wide open on the sideline for a surefire first down.

Except that the ball went straight through Coleman’s hands, landing out of bounds and effectively ending the game, the Browns’ season and any hope the team had of avoiding the ultimate ignominy: an 0-16 season.

With a 28-24 defeat to a Pittsburgh squad that was resting several key starters, Cleveland not only joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only 0-16 teams in NFL history, it did so in a bumbling fashion that has become painfully familiar to its beleaguered fan base. Even before Coleman’s gaffe, the Browns committed a pair of turnovers and a pair of defensive penalties that turned field-goal attempts into Steelers touchdowns. Pittsburgh’s game-winning score came on a 96-yard kickoff return after Cleveland rallied to tie the score at 21-21.

“This football team has given me everything we have,” Browns Coach Hue Jackson said after the game (via cleveland.com). “This is just where we are.”

Kizer did manage to throw for 314 yards and two touchdowns, but he completed just 16 of 30 passes, while the Browns’ primary running back, Isaiah Crowell, managed just 21 yards on 15 carries. Meanwhile, Steelers quarterback Landry Jones, making his first start of the season in place of Ben Roethlisberger and the fifth of his five-year career, was allowed to complete 23 of 27 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Running back Stevan Ridley, who was filling in for an idle Le’Veon Bell and who was signed by Pittsburgh less than two weeks previously, rumbled for 80 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. After the drop by Coleman, the Browns’ first-round draft pick in 2016, Ridley eliminated any chance that Cleveland might get the ball back by gaining 15 yards on a second-and-9 play with 1:42 left in the game. An additional 15 yards were tacked onto the play after Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor was penalized for a horse-collar tackle.

The cavalcade of Cleveland miscues had Dan Orlovsky, who started seven games for the 0-16 Detroit squad, thinking back to the fallout from that benighted campaign. “All kind[s] of guys making plays to lose the game,” he said on Twitter. “It sucks . . . Coleman will forever be haunted and unfairly labeled now, along with Kizer.”

Orlovsky would know, as he enjoyed a 12-year NFL career that ended in 2015 but will forever be linked the ’08 Lions. “If you’re on that team, you get unfairly labeled as a crappy player, no matter who you become or what you do afterward,” he recently told The Post’s Adam Kilgore.

Even Jackson noted ominously Sunday of Coleman’s drop, “That play will be remembered.”

An emotional Corey Coleman said his drop in 4th quarter will stick with him forever. Number of teammates came to his locker to offer support. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) December 31, 2017

“This is going to stay next to my name and the organization’s name for the rest of our lives,” Jackson said of the 0-16 season. ” … There’s nothing we can do. We’ll turn the page on this and move forward.”

The Browns actually surpassed those Lions in some areas of awfulness, given that the fact that they went 1-15 in 2016 means that they have posted the worst two-season stretch in NFL history (having gone 7-9 in 2007, Detroit went 2-14 in 2009). Cleveland is 4-44 since a 2015 season in which it went 3-13, and the team is on a mind-boggling 4-49 tailspin since Week 13 of the 2014 season.

That’s considerably worse than even the Browns’ expansion years, starting in 1999, when they returned to the NFL following a three-year hiatus in which the previous version of the franchise moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens. Beginning an organization from scratch, including an expansion draft of unprotected players on others teams’ rosters, those Cleveland teams went 2-14 in 1999, 3-13 in 2000 and 7-9 in 2001.

A 9-7 season and a playoff berth arrived in 2002, but since then the Browns have had just one winning season and no postseason appearances. In recent years, the turmoil in Cleveland has only intensified, with the team going through five head coaches since 2009 and six personnel chiefs, including the replacement earlier this month of Sashi Brown with John Dorsey.

General managers hired to take over dismal NFL teams are usually afforded the opportunity to hire new head coaches, but Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reiterated Sunday that Dorsey would keep Jackson around, despite the latter’s 1-31 record. That decision reinforced a long-standing perception among many NFL observers that, well after its games end, Cleveland keeps making mistakes.

There is hope for the Browns, who will have a trove of valuable picks in next year’s draft, including the No. 1 and No. 4 overall selections, and can presumably draft a franchise-altering quarterback. Then again, the team has passed on chances to draft the likes of Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson over the past two years, and it has alarmingly little to show for multiple first-round picks in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

So if Browns fans are assuming the worst until proven otherwise, they can be forgiven. In the meantime, Cleveland’s 2016 team won’t soon be forgotten, for all the wrong reasons.

