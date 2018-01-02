

At least Scott Frost has this Peach Bowl trophy thing. Which is nice. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Nothing that happened Monday had the Central Florida coach feeling anything other than frosted over what he said was an “unfair” process that determined the semifinalists for the College Football Playoff.

Hours after his UCF team had completed a 13-0 season with a 34-27 victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl, Scott Frost watched as Georgia and Alabama advanced to Monday night’s national championship game.

“It wasn’t right,” Frost said. “I was watching [the College Football Playoff selection show] every week, the committee sitting in a room and deciding that this two-loss team must be better than UCF because UCF is in the American [Athletic Conference], or this three-loss team must be better than UCF.

“It looked like a conscious effort to me to make sure that they didn’t have a problem if they put us too high and a couple teams ahead of us lost. And oh, no, now we have to put them in a playoff? But we just beat [Auburn] that beat two playoff teams and lost to another one by six points, and we beat them by seven.”

Auburn, of course, just happened to have beaten Georgia and Alabama in the regular season. But, instead of Frost’s team being in the mix, the third-best SEC team will play another SEC team for the national championship on Georgia’s home turf. There’s a bit of irony involved because they will play on the same Mercedes-Benz Stadium field on which UCF wrapped up its undefeated season.

Winning the championship in a conference that lies outside the top five, UCF was ranked 12th in the country entering its bowl game Monday and had only one victory over a team ranked in the committee’s top 25. While Frost remains chapped about the process, he is leaving UCF and should fare better at Nebraska, his alma mater, from now on.

“Auburn is a great team,” Frost said. “I’m not taking anything away from them. I give them a ton of credit. But these guys deserve everything they get, and they deserve more credit from the committee than what they got.”

