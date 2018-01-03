

Those heady “Chucky” days may be about to return to an NFL sideline. (Chris O’Meara/Associated Press)

Not that there was much doubt about this, but ESPN’s Jon Gruden confirmed Wednesday that there’s a “good chance” he’d grab the opportunity to become the Oakland Raiders’ next coach, even though there’s “no validity” to reports that he has been offered an ownership stake in the team.

Gruden, talking with Trey Wingo and Mike Golic on the “Golic and Wingo” show, was careful to say the decision will be “up to [Raiders owner] Mark Davis. I have had conversations with Mark, and they’re still, I believe, going through the interview process. When he knows, I think we’ll all know.”

Admittedly he thinks “there’s a good chance” he’ll end up with the job, and it sounds like he’s rarin’ to go.

“I’m excited about where I am in terms of studying the game and preparing to come back and coach. I just don’t want to sit here and speculate. It’s almost like — I don’t know what’s going to happen, Mike,” he said. “I got to be honest with you. It’s been a long couple weeks. I know they’ve gone through their process of interviewing candidates and, until they’re done, I won’t know, but I did have a good meeting with Mark. I’ve known him a long time and [have] got a lot of respect for the Raider football organization.”

Gruden, 54, has been out of coaching since he was fired by Tampa Bay after the 2008 season and joined the “Monday Night Football” booth in 2009. “Grumors” about a possible return to the sideline for a man whose vivid expressions landed him the nickname “Chucky” have surfaced every offseason. This time, though, things are different. The first rumors concerned a return to the Buccaneers, whom he coached to a Super Bowl victory, then moved west to Oakland, the other NFL team he coached and the one that traded him to the Bucs for $8 million and a boatload of draft picks in February 2002.

There were reports that Davis had offered Gruden an ownership stake, which would complicate the hiring process because of the precedent it would set for NFL owners, who would have to vet and approve that process. Gruden shot down that report.

“There’s no truth to that at all,” he said. “I heard [ESPN’s] Stephen [A.] Smith screaming at me on TV yesterday on one of his shows. There’s no validity to that at all. Zero. That’s a nice segment that I saw, but no ownership, that’s for sure.”

