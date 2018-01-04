

The afterglow of the Buffalo Bills’ first playoff berth in 17 seasons apparently still lingers, as the team’s fans continue to donate money in $17 increments to the charitable foundation created by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife. The Red Rifle, who threw the fourth-quarter touchdown pass that led the Bengals past the Ravens on Sunday to propel the Bills into the postseason, reported Wednesday on Twitter that 10,000 donors had contributed nearly $250,000 to his foundation, which benefits seriously ill and physically challenged kids and their families.

Update: 10,000 donors, just shy of 250,000. Wow! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/7wENSGTpRv — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 3, 2018

Now Bills fans are turning their largesse toward Tyler Boyd, the Bengals wide receiver who caught Dalton’s pass. The second-year wideout has created a YouCaring page for the Western PA Youth Athletic Association, which offers recreational football leagues for kids in Pittsburgh and its surrounding communities (Boyd played in the leagues while he was growing up in Clairton, Pa.).

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,151 people had donated $43,331. And yes, many of the donations came in $17 increments alongside proclamations of thanks from Bills fans.

Thank You to the Bills entire fan base. What great people you are . We have reach our primary goal with 20k and any other donations will still be excepted as well — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 4, 2018

You guys are donating to a youth football organization that I grew up playing in and would mean so much to me if I can help improve structure new equipment, travel arrangements etc. Not only the football organization where I grew up but many more — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 3, 2018

The Bills visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon in the first round of the AFC playoffs.

