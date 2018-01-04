

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ AFC first-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills has been sold out since late last month, as tickets tend to go fast when you haven’t hosted a postseason game since January 2000. Nevertheless, the team announced Wednesday night that it would be releasing a few more tickets after getting “unused inventory” back from various groups.

A limited amount of unused tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 3 p.m. This includes unused inventory from groups like the NFL, Bills, player families and internal holds. https://t.co/ueujji6Dvi — z-#Sacksonville (@Jaguars) January 4, 2018

It hardly was an unusual message, as NFL teams often find themselves with extra tickets after they are returned by groups who don’t have any need for them. But according to the Bills, they are not one of those groups:

Wait, wait, wait… Unused tickets from the Bills? Fake news. We didn't return any tickets. In fact, the next time you need help with a sellout, we'll take more. #GoBills https://t.co/3s8FkjgS6W — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 4, 2018

The Bills snapped the longest postseason drought in U.S. professional sports by clinching an AFC wild-card berth, so the demand certainly is there. Vivid Seats, an online ticket reseller, told Buffalo Rumblings that 20 percent of the secondhand tickets that have been sold have gone to people with a New York Zip code.

As of Thursday afternoon, the cheapest seat being offered by StubHub doesn’t get you a seat at all: It’s $157 for a standing-room-only ticket.

While the Jags and Bills squabble over who returned what, Jacksonville owner Shad Khan set aside 500 tickets for refugees from around the world who have settled in Northeast Florida and another 500 for Puerto Ricans who were displaced by Hurricane Maria.

